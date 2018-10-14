President Trump calls Princess Eugenie ‘a truly beautiful bride’ who has ‘been through so much’ 2 days after her wedding

caption President Donald Trump and Queen Elizabeth II in July. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

President Donald Trump praised Princess Eugenie for being beautiful on her wedding two days after it happened.

He falsely said the wedding was “yesterday.”

The president also said the princess has “been through so much,” a possible reference to her family drama or childhood scoliosis surgery.

President Trump gave his congratulations to Princess Eugenie for her marriage to Jack Brooksbank Sunday, two days after they got married.

“Princess Eugenie of York was a truly beautiful bride yesterday. She has been through so much, and has come out a total winner!” he tweeted.

Princess Eugenie of York was a truly beautiful bride yesterday. She has been through so much, and has come out a total winner! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2018

The royal wedding was Friday. It was not “yesterday,” as the president incorrectly wrote.

Trump did not congratulate Meghan Markle, who is American, for her marriage to England’s Prince Harry earlier this year.

Trump’s reference to Princess Eugenie having “been through so much” may be a reference to some of the family drama between Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson and Prince Philip that has resurfaced leading up to the wedding.

It could also be a reference to Eugenie’s childhood scoliosis diagnosis. The princess’s wedding dress drew attention for showing off her back scar received from a scoliosis correctional surgery. After being diagnosed with the condition at age 12, Eugenie said, she underwent an eight-hour surgery during which “surgeons inserted 8-inch titanium rods” into each side of her spine and “one-and-a-half-inch screws” at the top of her neck.

President Trump also called Princess Eugenie “a total winner” after her wedding.