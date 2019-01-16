I visited Trump’s childhood neighborhood on the outskirts of NYC, and it didn’t take long to see why he’s called it an ‘oasis’

caption Donald Trump grew up in this 23-room house in Queens. source Katie Warren/Business Insider

President Donald Trump grew up in Queens, New York City.

His family lived in a 23-room home in Jamaica Estates, a secluded, upper-middle-class community in Queens.

I took a tour to see what the neighborhood was like, and it was immediately clear why Trump has called the area an “oasis.”

It was peaceful and secluded, filled with stately homes and quiet leafy streets.

President Donald Trump grew up in New York City, on the outskirts of Queens.

Jamaica Estates, where he lived until age 13, is an affluent community, filled with stately homes and wide, tree-lined streets.

“Different parts of Queens were rough; this was an oasis,” Trump told the New York Times in 2015. He said Jamaica Estates “was safe – it was very family oriented.”

I walked around the neighborhood and visited the two houses where the Trump family lived, and I immediately saw why he called it an oasis.

Here’s what it was like.

President Donald Trump spent his childhood until age 13 in Jamaica Estates, a wealthy community in Queens on the outskirts of New York City, at least a 45 minute drive from Midtown Manhattan.

source Google Maps

Source: The New York Times

The neighborhood was partially built by the president’s father, Fred Trump.

caption From left to right: Fred C. Trump, Samuel Lemberg, Charles Punia, David A. Gerst and Harry Waxman at the Brooklyn Real Estate and Builders Division of the New York and Brooklyn Federations of Jewish Charities fourth annual dinner in the Unity Club. source Wikipedia/Brooklyn Eagle

Source: The New York Times

I decided to visit the neighborhood to see what it was like. The train ride from my office in lower Manhattan took about an hour and 10 minutes. I got off at the Hillside Av/179 St. stop in Jamaica, Queens, at the end of the F train line.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Hillside Avenue is one of the main shopping corridors of Jamaica and marks the southern border of Jamaica Estates.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Source: Times Ledger

I got there around the time kids were getting out of school, so the avenue was lively and bustling.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

I saw an empanada restaurant, sneaker shops, 99 cent stores, a Dunkin Donuts, pharmacies, a Chinese restaurant, fried chicken joints, nail salons, and a 7-Eleven.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

I walked down Hillside Avenue toward the entrance to Jamaica Estates, which is marked by a stately-looking gatehouse. The neighborhood began as a gated community.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Source: Brick Underground

I walked down Midland Parkway, a wide boulevard perpendicular to busy Hillside Avenue, and one thing immediately stuck out: It was noticeably quieter on the boulevard.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Elly Wong, a resident of the neighborhood for 19 years and board member of the Jamaica Estates Association, told me that more and more big apartment buildings are starting to replace single family homes.

source Business Insider/Katie Warren

But the apartments near Hillside Avenue gave way to plenty of single-family homes as I walked down Midland Parkway.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The houses seemed to get progressively larger the deeper I walked into the neighborhood.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Many of them had gated front yards.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

After about five minutes of walking, I came to Wareham Place, the street where President Trump lived until he was about 4 years old.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Source: Washington Post

The first home I saw was this Tudor-style house with a Range Rover in the driveway.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The tree-lined street was very quiet, and I didn’t see anyone walking around.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Trump told the New York Times in 1997 that Jamaica Estates was “very serene and very beautiful and it had a great feeling of safety and security.”

caption 33-year-old Donald Trump in 1980. source Getty Images

Source: The New York Times

There was a mix of vehicles on the street, but I saw more than a few Range Rovers, BMWs, and Mercedes.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Wong told me the neighborhood is known for its Tudor-style homes, which I certainly saw many of.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

About halfway down the block, I came across the Trump family home built by Fred C. Trump, the first house where Donald Trump lived.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Source: CNN Money

The Trump family lived there until Donald Trump was about 4 years old.

Source: CNN Money

The two-story Tudor-style home, which has six bedrooms, was last sold in March 2017 for $2.14 million.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Source: CNN Money

The house looked more modest and ordinary than I’d expected — except for the silver sports car that was parked out front.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

As I kept walking, I was again struck by how quiet the street was, with the only sounds being wind chimes or the occasional car driving by. I didn’t feel like I was in New York City at all.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Wong said she finds the neighborhood to be very safe. “There is a large sense of community and the residents really care about the neighborhood,” she said. All the lawns are very well cared for, as are the homes.”

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

She said the community has its own civic association and its own patrol.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Source: The New York Times

Just a few minutes’ walk away from the first Trump house is a stately-looking house on Midland Parkway.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Source: Washington Post

The Trump family moved there in 1950, when Donald Trump was 4.

caption Young Donald Trump, left, and his family. source Donald Trump/Facebook

Source: Washington Post

It was much larger than the other house, with a brick exterior and white columns flanking the entrance. The front yard was perfectly landscaped.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Trump lived in the 23-room family home until he went to a military boarding school at age 13.

caption Donald Trump (second from left) at New York Military Academy in 1964. source Donald Trump/Facebook

Source: Washington Post, Washington Post

Trump used to spend time at the nearby Cunningham Park, where he reportedly played Little League, so I decided to check that out too. It was a pleasant 25-minute walk from the Trump family house.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Source: Houston Chronicle

I passed some seriously impressive houses …

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

… some of which could more aptly be called mansions.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

I arrived at Cunningham Park and found it to be just as quiet as the leafy streets, which surprised me. Unlike Central Park or Prospect Park or other usually busy city parks, there were only a few people walking their dogs, riding bikes, and relaxing on park benches.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

A baseball field similar to one where Trump might’ve played in the 1950s stood empty.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

From one corner of the park, I caught a bus to the Kew-Forest School, a private school in Forest Hills, Queens, that Trump attended through seventh grade.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Source: Washington Post

It’s in a residential neighborhood …

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

… surrounded by apartment buildings and homes on three sides …

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

… and the Jackie Robinson Parkway on the other.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The school didn’t look particularly extraordinary to me, but a quick perusal of the website revealed that tuition for the 2018-19 school year ranged from $14,800 for half-day preschoolers up to $39,750 for grades 9-12.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Source: The Kew-Forest School

After my tour of Jamaica Estates, I could definitely see why Trump once called it an “oasis.”

caption Donald Trump with his father, Fred, left, at his graduation from the Wharton School of Finance. source Donald Trump/Facebook

It’s quiet and secluded, filled with beautiful homes and peaceful, leafy streets, and it feels a world away from the hustle and bustle of Manhattan.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

But although it may still be an oasis, the neighborhood has changed since Trump lived there. Jason Horowitz of the New York Times described the Jamaica Estates of the 1950s as “an exclusive and nearly all-white place, resistant to outsiders and largely impenetrable to minorities.”

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Source: The New York Times

But today, the neighborhood tells a different story. “It’s a very diverse community, with a strong Jewish presence (there is a Jewish community center on Union Turnpike), Greek, Chinese, and Bangladeshi…. We have it all,” Wong told me.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

In Queens Community District 8, which encompasses Jamaica Estates as well as Jamaica, Jamaica Hills, Briarwood, Fresh Meadows, Hillcrest, Holliswood, Kew Gardens Hills, Pomonok, and Utopia, nearly half the population — 47.2% — is foreign born.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Source: NYC Planning

So while I probably won’t going back to Jamaica Estates anytime soon — it’s quite a trek — I can certainly see why it would be a calm and beautiful place to live.