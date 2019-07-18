‘I’m so controversial, I love beautiful women’: Donald Trump explained in a 1992 interview why he didn’t think he would ever run for president

caption Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein at Mar-a-Lago in 1992. source NBC

President Donald Trump said in a 1992 interview with NBC that he didn’t think he would ever run for the office.

According to a transcript of “A Closer Look,” hosted by NBC’s Faith Daniels, Trump thought his “love” of “beautiful women” would be an issue if he ever ran for president.

When discussing the circumstances of his appearance on the show, Daniels said Trump agreed to the interview after he publicly kissed her at a New York charity event when husband’s back was turned.

“I mean, I’m so controversial, I love beautiful women, I love going out with beautiful women, and I love women in general, and people would say, ‘Oh, that’s a horrible thing,'” Trump reportedly told Daniels, according to transcripts provided to The Washington Post.

The interview surfaced after NBC published archived footage of Trump and financier Jeffrey Epstein at a party at Mar-a-Lago. Trump’s past association with Epstein has been under scrutiny, following Epstein’s arrest and sex-trafficking-related charges. Trump said he severed ties with the financier 15 years ago, saying he was “not a fan.”

The Post reported that Trump invited NBC to film the party as part of a segment on “A Closer Look.”

As seen in footage available online, when describing the circumstances behind his appearance on Daniels’ show, Trump said, “I don’t even know why I’m on the show except we want to give you good ratings.”

Daniels then urged Trump to “tell the rest of the story,” and she revealed that he publicly kissed her at a New York charity event when her husband’s back was turned.

“You kissed me on the lips in front of the paparazzi, and I said, ‘That’ll cost you. I’m booking you on the show,'” Daniels told Trump during the interview.

Trump, who was divorced from his first wife Ivana at the time, responded to Daniels, saying “What a kiss,” and describing her as “so open and nice.”

Daniels also asked Trump during the talk show to describe his choice in women, The Post reported.

“I think my choice might be you,” he said in response. “Look at the legs on her. Boy, oh, boy. Could be you.”

In a 2005 conversation with then-Access Hollywood host Billy Bush, Trump said, “I’m automatically attracted to beautiful women. I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss.”

“I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything,” Trump continued in the now infamous recording. “Whatever you want. Grab them by the p—y. You can do anything.”

The Post published the recording in October 2016, during his presidential campaign.

Trump has been accused of sexual misconduct by 16 women thus far, The Post reported, including author E. Jean Carroll, who spoke out last month saying she was assaulted by Trump in a dressing room.

Trump has denied the claims made by the women. The White House, Trump Organization, and lawyer for Epstein declined to comment to The Post.