Donald Trump congratulates Boris Johnson on a ‘great WIN’ in the UK election

caption Donald Trump and Boris Johnson. source Reuters

Donald Trump has congratulated Boris Johnson on the Conservative Party’s UK election success.

In a tweet, the US president said: “Congratulations to Boris Johnson on his great WIN!”

Trump said he and the UK Prime Minister will strike a “massive new Trade Deal” after Brexit is concluded.

President Donald Trump has hailed Boris Johnson’s landslide election success, congratulating the British prime minister on a “great WIN” and promising to strike a “massive new Trade Deal” between the US and UK.

On Thursday, Britain went to the polls, giving Johnson’s Conservative Party its largest majority in decades and delivering Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party a historic defeat.

The US President weighed in on Twitter in the early hours of Friday morning, congratulating Johnson on his win.

“Congratulations to Boris Johnson on his great WIN! Britain and the United States will now be free to strike a massive new Trade Deal after BREXIT,” Trump wrote. “This deal has the potential to be far bigger and more lucrative than any deal that could be made with the E.U. Celebrate Boris!

Johnson campaigned hard on a pledge to “get Brexit done,” promising to finally steer the UK out of the European Union more than three years after Brits first voted to leave in a referendum. He is on track to secure the largest majority enjoyed by the Conservative Party since Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s.

Corbyn, meanwhile, has said that he will not lead the Labour Party into any future General Election, though he did not give a clear timeframe for his departure.