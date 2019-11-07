Trump and Warren have the biggest rallies in the 2020 election. They couldn’t be more different.

In September, Democratic presidential candidate Warren spoke to 20,000 people at a rally in Washington Square Park, in New York. She spoke about taxes and empowering women.

In October, President Donald Trump spoke to 20,000 people at the American Airlines Center, in Dallas. He spoke about the border wall between America and Mexico, the economy, and impeachment proceedings against him.

Both politicians were cheered on. Warren for her proposed tax on wealthy citizens, Trump for “draining the swamp.”

But the two crowds were quite the contrast. Warren’s rally had people dressed in everyday clothes, who were willing to speak to reporters, while Trump had a crowd dressed in red, white, and blue, who weren’t so fond of the media.

Here’s how different the two rallies were

Two rallies, a world apart.

President Donald Trump is back on the campaign trail as he runs for his second term as president. And Sen. Elizabeth Warren is furiously campaigning for the Democratic presidential nomination, joining Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden at the front of the pack.

In September, Warren spoke to 20,000 people at a rally in Washington Square Park in New York. In October, Trump spoke to 20,000 people at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

We compared the two. They had almost nothing in common.

In September, Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren spoke for 50 minutes to an estimated 20,000 people in New York’s Washington Square Park. It was her largest crowd to date, and one of the largest Democrat candidate rallies of the year.

caption Senator and democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren speaks at Washington Square Park in New York, New York, U.S. September 16, 2019. source Shannon Stapleton / Reuters

In October, Trump spoke to 20,000 supporters in the American Airlines Center in Dallas for 87 minutes. It was one of the longest speeches in his career and an important rally for him as he tries to connect with voters while facing impeachment proceedings in Washington.

caption President Donald Trump speaks during a “Keep America Great” Campaign Rally at American Airlines Center on October 17, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. source Tom Pennington/Getty

Warren spoke about corruption in US politics, taxes, and the 1911 Triangle Shirtwaist Factory Fire. The rally was near the former site of the factory, which burned down and killed about 150 mostly female workers. She threaded it through her speech, which focused on corruption and the empowerment of women.

caption Senator and democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren speaks at Washington Square Park in New York, New York, U.S. September 16, 2019. source Shannon Stapleton / Reuters

Trump spoke about building the wall on the US-Mexico border, his trade war with China, the US economy, and the impeachment inquiry, calling leading Democrats “hateful” and “enraged,” as well as attacking then-Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke.

Because Warren’s spoke at night in Washington Square Park…

…the spotlight was all on her.

caption 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks during a rally in Washington Square Park on September 16, 2019 in New York City. source Drew Angerer/Getty

But Trump spoke inside the American Airlines Center…

…which meant the crowds rose up above him.

caption President Donald Trump arrives for a “Keep America Great” Campaign Rally at American Airlines Center on October 17, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. source Tom Pennington/Getty

Since Warren’s rally was in a well-trod section of Manhattan, attendees were a mixture of supporters, people relaxing in the park, and people trying to get across it.

caption Supporters hold signs before U.S. Senator and democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren speaks at Washington Square Park in New York, New York, U.S. September 16, 2019. source Lucas Jackson / Reuters

In contrast, some of Trump’s Texas supporters had waited in line from dawn, and some people (Trump said thousands, but that hasn’t been confirmed) had to be turned away because the stadium was at capacity.

Warren’s audience was young, racially diverse, and filled with women.

caption Supporters wait for 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) to take the stage for a rally in Washington Square Park on September 16, 2019 in New York City. source Drew Angerer/Getty

Trump had a lot of male supporters in what looks to be a predominantly white crowd.

Although there were women, too.

And veterans.

Those waiting to see Warren wore their everyday clothes.

caption Supporters wait for Senator Elizabeth Warren to arrive at a political rally on September 16, 2019 in Washington Square Park in New York City. source Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis / Getty

While Trump’s supporters wore bright colors and lots of red.

Some of them covered their faces in paint.

Warren’s supporters were happy to talk to reporters. Business Insider’s Joseph Zeballos-Roig went along and spoke with Mehdji Belizaire, a 19-year-old Warren volunteer who said she’s “still on the fence” about Warren.

caption Warren campaign volunteer Mehdji Belizaire source Joseph Zeballos-Roig/Insider

He also spoke to Ellen Friedman, who was a die-hard Warren supporter and thought Warren was a “personable candidate” who could address the issues that kept her up at night.

caption Warren supporter Ellen Friedman source Joseph Zeballos-Roig/Insider

Andre Mirabelli was also at the rally. He was happy to see Warren release a plan to tackle corruption, saying it was one of the big problems with American politics.

caption Warren supporter Andre Mirabelli source Joseph Zeballos-Roig/Insider

Trump’s supporters, on the other hand, weren’t so fond of the media.

caption Supporters react as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a “Keep America Great” Campaign Rally at American Airlines Center on October 17, 2019 in Dallas, Texas source Tom Pennington/Getty

Some heckled. Although a few attendees did speak to the Texas Tribune, including Ronnie Drury, who arrived 12 hours early to hear Trump speak. Drury said he was there to hear about Trump’s social security and immigration policies.

There were emotional moments in both rallies. Here, a woman has her hand on her heart.

caption People listen as U.S. Senator and democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren speaks at Washington Square Park in New York, New York, U.S. September 16, 2019. source Shannon Stapleton / Reuters

Here, a woman in the audience held her hands together as she listened to Trump speak.

At Warren’s rally, signs said: “I’m a Warren Democrat.” The signs were white and blue, muted compared to the bright red and blue of the signs at Trump’s rallies.

At Trump’s rally, there appeared to be substantially more signs being held by supporters.

Warren supporters wore blue hats.

And Trump supporters wore red ones.

Warren received cheers, and the crowd started chanting “two cents” in response to Warren’s proposal to impose a 2% tax on the wealthiest US citizens.

caption Supporters cheer for 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) as she takes the stage for a rally in Washington Square Park on September 16, 2019 in New York City. source Drew Angerer / Getty

Trump’s supporters cheered for him, too, and chanted “four more years,” and “drain the swamp.”

Warren finished her address by returning to the topic of workers’ rights. She spoke about Frances Perkins, who was at the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire and became an advocate for workplace safety reform. She said Perkins had a plan, and she did, too.

After Warren finished, she stuck around for four hours, not leaving until 11:40 p.m. Many of her supporters were happy to wait in line for a selfie.

caption Warren takes photos with supporters after the rally. source Joseph Zeballos-Roig/Insider

Trump finished his rally saying his 2016 election victory might have been the best ever, except for those won by former presidents Abraham Lincoln and George Washington. He told his supporters to vote for him to keep him in office for another four years.

