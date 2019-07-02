Trump delights in the Democrats rounding on big tech, saying Google, Facebook, and Twitter have a ‘crazy disposition’

caption Donald Trump spoke to Fox news’ Tucker Carlson. source YouTube/Fox News

US President Donald Trump has expressed pleasant surprise that the Democrats have joined him in rounding on big tech, saying it’s “sort of an amazing thing.”

Prominent Democrats, including Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have voiced support for breaking up big tech companies over antitrust concerns.

In a Fox News interview on Monday, Trump said Facebook, Google, and Twitter have a “crazy disposition” and “philosophy,” which sets them against him.

US President Donald Trump has once again accused big tech companies of trying to thwart him – and expressed pleasant surprise that there is an appetite for anti-tech policy among Democrats.

In an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Monday, Trump said he won the 2016 election despite companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter “fighting” against him.

“They just have this crazy disposition, they have this philosophy. And yet, the Democrats are very much opposed to them in so many ways, it’s sort of an amazing thing,” Trump said.

Earlier in the interview, Trump said the Silicon Valley giants are “fighting me hard right now, which is incredible because I think the Democrats want to shut them up and frankly so do a lot of the Republicans want to shut them up.”

Reining in big tech has become a popular theme on both sides of the aisle in the US, although the Democrats are less concerned with anti-conservative bias and more about antitrust fears.

Democrats, including presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have voiced support for breaking up big tech companies over antitrust concerns.

Trump has also hinted the administration is ramping up antitrust investigations into companies including Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Google.

Trump has launched waves of attacks on social media companies, and told Fox News last week “we should be suing Google and Facebook, which, perhaps we will.” In his interview with Carlson, Trump said “what they’re doing is wrong and possibly illegal,” but refused to elaborate when pressed on whether action will be taken.

Trump has maintained that he is the victim of Silicon Valley anti-conservative bias for almost a year now. His attack on the big tech companies started in earnest in summer of last year, when he claimed (without evidence) that Google was rigging its search results to promote negative articles about him, which Google denied.

