Trump falsely claims that he predicted Brexit ‘the day before’ the vote

caption U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (not pictured), ahead of the NATO summit in Watford, in London, Britain, December 3, 2019. source REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Donald Trump has repeated his false claim that he predicted the outcome of the Brexit vote “the day before” it took place.

Trump has repeatedly claimed he predicted the result of the 2016 referendum the day before the vote took place, while he was in Scotland.

However, the Brexit vote was on June 23 2016, and Trump was not in Scotland until June 24.

President Donald Trump has repeated his false claim that he predicted the outcome of the Brexit vote “the day before” the result, during a press conference in England.

Trump made the claim to reporters at Winfield House, the US Ambassador’s residence in London.

“You know that I was a fan of Brexit. I called it the day before,” he told reporters.

Trump has repeatedly claimed he predicted the result of the 2016 referendum the day before the vote took place, while he was staying at his Turnberry golf course in Scotland.

However, the Brexit vote was on June 23 2016, and Trump was not at Turnberry until the day after on June 24.

He spoke about Brexit after the result had already been announced, and after David Cameron said he would be resigning as prime minister.

Asked about the result, Trump, then the Republican nominee in that year’s US election, said it was a “great thing.”

“It’s an amazing vote, very historic,” he said.

“People are angry all over the world. They’re angry over borders, they’re angry over people coming into the country and taking over and nobody even knows who they are.”

The president has previously boasted on Twitter that he has “one of the great memories of all time.”

Trump did, however, predict that the UK would leave the EU several weeks before the vote. In May 2016, he told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I think that Britain will separate from the EU.

“I think that maybe it’s time, especially in light of what’s happened with the craziness that is going on with immigration, with people pouring in all over the place I think that Britain will end up separating from the EU.”

Trump is in the UK for a NATO Summit being held in Watford on Wednesday.

He will attend a reception hosted by the Queen at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening.