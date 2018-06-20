Trump reportedly thew Starbursts on a table before Germany’s Angela Merkel at the G7 summit and said, ‘Don’t say I never give you anything’

caption German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump. source Yves Herman/Reuters

President Donald Trump threw Starburst candies onto a table at the G7 summit for German Chancellor Angela Merkel, saying: “Here, Angela. Don’t say I never give you anything.”

Eurasia Group President Ian Bremmer told CBS News on Wednesday that the incident occurred near the end of the summit after world leaders pressured Trump to sign the joint communiqué.

The summit was marked by tensions between Trump and US allies over trade.

Almost two weeks after the G7 summit in Canada, more details are emerging about the tensions among world leaders there.

The summit took place with the backdrop of an escalating trade battle between the US and Europe and Canada.

Just hours before the summit, President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and French President Emmanuel Macron exchanged slights over Twitter.

Appearing on “CBS This Morning” on Wednesday, Eurasia Group President Ian Bremmer described another tense interaction between Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, with whom the president has a rocky diplomatic relationship.

Bremmer said that at the end of the summit, Merkel and Trudeau were pressing Trump to sign the joint communiqué, a statement expressing common diplomatic goals and traditionally signed by all parties at G7 summits.

“Trump was sitting there with his arms crossed, clearly not liking the fact that he felt like they were ganging up on him. He eventually agreed; he said OK, he’ll sign it,” Bremmer said. “At that point, he stood up, he put his hand in his pocket – his suit jacket pocket – and he took two Starburst candies out, threw them on the table, and said to Merkel: ‘Here, Angela. Don’t say I never give you anything.'”

The CBS host Gayle King then asked Bremmer whether it was possible the “Starburst outburst” was just a friendly gesture and an attempt at humor on Trump’s part.

“It’s hard to, keeping in mind that Trump didn’t want to go to the G7,” Bremmer said. “He was convinced by his advisers the day before that he needed to. And one thing we know about Trump is when he’s told to do things that he doesn’t want to do, he doesn’t respond to them easily.”

Bremmer added that world leaders and diplomats he had spoken to were “extraordinarily disheartened” at Trump’s lack of enthusiasm or interest in working with US allies at the summit.

After the G7 summit, Trump again criticized Trudeau and withdrew his support for the communiqué.