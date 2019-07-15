An inside look at every golf course Donald Trump currently owns, from Ireland to Dubai

President Donald Trump has an extensive collection of golf courses.

Since acquiring its first club in 1999, the Trump Organization has, to date, collected 16 clubs with locations in the US, Europe, and the Middle East.

President Trump’s golf courses are known to host world-renowned competitions. Just consider his club in Bedminster, New Jersey, which was the venue of the 2017 US Women’s Open and will host the upcoming 2022 PGA Championships.

According to the Trump Organization, there are also three new sites currently under development: Trump World Golf Club in Dubai, Trump International Hotel in Lido City, Indonesia, and Trump International Golf Club and Resort in Bali, Indonesia.

The president has been seen golfing with top players like Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus as well as celebrities like Kid Rock and Peyton Manning. He’s also received criticism for the frequency with which he’s gone golfing during his presidency. Since his inauguration, he’s gone golfing at least 89 times across 195 golf course visits, according to an online tracker.

Business Insider compiled a list of President Trump’s golf courses, along with their amenities from the Trump Organization.

Keep reading for a look inside President Trump’s 16 golf courses, organized here by geographical region.

Westchester, New York: Trump National Golf Club

President Trump’s golf club in Westchester, New York includes an 18-hole course, tennis courts, and a pool complex.

This site is about 30 minutes from New York City and home to a 101-foot waterfall. The 7,291-yard, 18-hole course was designed by architect Tom Fazio.

Bronx, New York: Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point

President Trump’s golf club in the Bronx includes an 18-hole links-style golf course, a 20,000-square-foot club house, and a waterfront restaurant.

This golf course took 14 years to develop and was built on a landfill. According to Bloomberg, the course cost $269 million to build.

Before the course opened in 2015, Business Insider reporters Jay Yarow and Tony Manfred tested the course out. They described the course as fun and not too difficult. They also applauded the nice views of the city’s skyline, and the Whitestone Bridge.

Hudson Valley, New York: Trump National Golf Club

President Trump’s golf club in Hudson Valley, New York includes an 18-hole golf course, a pool complex, and a fitness center.

In early 2019, this site made headlines when President Trump was accused of hiring undocumented workers, one of whom is believed to have worked at the Hudson Valley site for 18 years.

Bedminster, New Jersey: Trump National Golf Club

President Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey spans over 600 acres and includes two 18-hole golf courses, tennis courts, a pool, and a fitness center.

This golf course has been the host of many important games. In 2017, it hosted the US Women’s Open and in 2022 will host the PGA Championship.

Colts Neck, New Jersey: Trump National Golf Club

President Trump’s private golf club in Colts Neck, New Jersey includes an 18-hole golf course, 9-hole short course, fitness complex, clubhouse, pool complex, and tennis courts.

This New Jersey golf course has 40 acres of hay production and trees. According to the Wall Street Journal, in 2016, President Trump was able to avoid thousands of dollars in property taxes on his two New Jersey golf courses because they have a goat herd, hay farming, and woodcutting.

Pine Hill, New Jersey: Trump National Golf Club Philadelphia

President Trump’s golf club in Pine Hill, New Jersey includes an 18-hole golf course, a 43,000-square-foot club house, and a pool complex.

This 18-hole golf course was designed by architect Tom Fazio. The site spans 36 acres and according to the website, is the highest point in Southern New Jersey.

Washington, D.C.: Trump National Golf Club

President Trump’s golf club in Washington, D.C. includes two 18-hole golf courses, an aquatics facility, a fitness center, and tennis courts.

This golf club boasts two 18-hole golf courses: The 7,693-yard Championship Course and the 7,234-yard Riverview Course. Both courses boast views of the Potomac River.

Charlotte, North Carolina: Trump National Golf Club

President Trump’s golf club in Charlotte, North Carolina includes an 18-hole golf course, a pool complex, a spa, and tennis courts.

This 18-hole golf course spans 7,495 yards and was designed by Australian golf professional George Norman.

Located on the site is Trump Bakery, which is open seven days a week 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

West Palm Beach, Florida: Trump International Golf Club

President Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida includes a par-72 course and a 9-hole course.

This was the first golf property the Trump Organization bought and opened in 1999.

President Trump has played many games at this course and was recently spotted there with singer Kid Rock.

Miami, Florida: Trump National Doral

President Trump’s golf club in Miami, Florida includes four golf courses, tennis courts, a spa, and a luxury hotel.

This 800-acre site is home to the Rick Smith Golf Performance Center and the famous Blue Monster course. The 7,608-yard Blue Monster course is famous because it was home to PGA Tour events for 55 years.

Rick Smith is well known for his success as a PGA Tour golf instructor.

Jupiter, Florida: Trump National Golf Club

President Trump’s golf club in Jupiter, Florida includes an 18-hole golf course, a pool complex, a spa and salon, tennis courts, and villas.

This 7,531-yard, 18-hole golf course was designed by famous golfer Jack Nicklaus. In 2019, President Trump was seen golfing at the course with Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

Los Angeles, California: Trump National Golf Club

President Trump’s golf club in Los Angeles, California includes an 18-hole course, a 45,000-square-foot clubhouse, and a ballroom that can host up to 300 guests.

This course is home to the Rick Smith Golf Academy and an annual wine and beer festival that showcases wineries, breweries, food trucks, and live music. In August 2019, the site will host its 11th annual festival.

Aberdeen, Scotland: Trump International Golf Links

President Trump’s golf club in Aberdeen, Scotland includes an 18-hole links-style golf course, a 22-acre driving range, a whiskey bar, and a five-star hotel.

This golf course was designed by golf-course architect Dr. Martin Hawtree.

In June 2019, Business Insider reported that the sand dunes on the course are at risk of losing their protected status because they were damaged during the development process. The course opened in 2012, despite concerns that it would damage the unique habitat.

Ayrshire, Scotland: Trump Turnberry

President Trump’s golf club in Ayrshire, Scotland includes two 18-hole courses, a 9-hole course, horse riding, and a spa.

This historical site was originally built in 1906. It is home to two historic golf courses: the Ailsa course and the King Robert the Bruce course.

The Ailsa course has hosted four Open Championships, while the King Robert the Bruce course made its debut in 2017.

Doonbeg, Ireland: Trump International Golf Links

President Trump’s golf club in Doonbeg, Ireland includes an 18-hole links-style golf course and a five-star hotel.

President Trump’s most recent visit to the course was in June 2019. In 2017, he won permission to build two seawalls around his course to prevent it from eroding.

The tiny village where the club is located has a population of 200, according to the New York Post. It is said to employ over 300 workers.

Dubai: Trump International Golf Club

President Trump’s golf club in Dubai includes an 18-hole course, a par-3 course, a 30,000-square-foot clubhouse, a pool, a fitness complex, a luxury hotel, and indoor swing studios.

Last year, the company that manages the Dubai golf course more than doubled its income, according to The Daily Beast.

President Trump is also in the process of building another golf club in Dubai, which has been designed by PGA champion Tiger Woods.