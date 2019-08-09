Unsealed flight logs show that Trump was on Epstein’s private jet in 1997

caption American financier Jeffrey Epstein and real-estate developer Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, Florida, 1997. source Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

Flight logs list Donald Trump on a January 1997 flight on Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet from Palm Beach, Florida, to Newark, New Jersey.

The document confirms the testimony of Epstein’s brother, Mark, who said in 2009 that he witnessed Trump fly on Epstein’s jets at least once.

The flight logs, unsealed in a trove of court documents Friday, list Trump alongside Glenn and Eva Dubin, a billionaire couple whose relationship with Epstein has recently come under scrutiny.

Thousands of documents were unsealed Friday as part of a case involving Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, who sued Epstein’s alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell for defamation.

Newly unsealed flight logs show that President Donald Trump flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet in 1997, along with the billionaire couple Glenn and Eva Dubin.

A handwritten entry in the flight logs shows a trip that Trump and the Dubins took from the Palm Beach International Airport to the Newark Liberty International Airport:

caption Excerpt from Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs. source Epstein files

The other named passengers, besides Trump and the Dubins, are Jeffrey Epstein (“JE”), Ghislaine Maxwell (“GM”), Mark Epstein, and someone identified as “Didler” or “Didier.” The date of flight is listed as January 5, 1997. The log lists the model of the plane as a Gulfstream II, under the tail number N908JE.

caption Detail of entry listing Trump as passenger on Epstein’s jet in 1997. source U.S. Courts

The entry corroborates the decade-old testimony of Mark Epstein, Epstein’s younger brother, who said in a 2009 deposition that he witnessed Trump fly on his brother’s private jet in the late 1990s.

That makes Trump the second US president, after Bill Clinton, who have appeared on Epstein’s aircraft.

The flight logs appeared in a trove of Epstein-related documents unsealed Friday as part of a case involving Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, who sued Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s alleged madam, for defamation.

The Dubins have come under scrutiny in recent weeks over their relationship with Epstein, which remained close-knit even after his jail sentence for soliciting a minor for prostitution.

The Dubins even received a massage from a 23-year-old college student hired by Epstein in 2003, according to the Palm Beach Police Department, though the Dubins have said they don’t recall the massage.

The couple has long defended Epstein and once told his probation officer they were “100% comfortable” having him around their children.

Neither the Dubins nor the White House immediately responded to INSIDER’s request for comment.