Donald Trump Jr. accuses the left of ‘trying to normalize’ sex work even though a porn star alleged she had an affair with President Trump

Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son, accused “the left” of “trying to normalize” sex work on Wednesday, re-tweeting a Teen Vogue op-ed calling for the decriminalization of sex work.

“This is how deranged the left is. Imagine trying to normalize this to a teen and even preteen audience!?!” Trump Jr. wrote. “Nothing is sacred to these sickos and they’re influencing our youth.”

Trump Jr.’s father has been accused of having an affair with a porn star and paying her hush money to keep it quiet during the 2016 election.

“This is how deranged the left is. Imagine trying to normalize this to a teen and even preteen audience!?!” Trump Jr. wrote, re-tweeting a Teen Vogue op-ed calling for the decriminalization of sex work. “Maybe start with STEM before jumping to prostitution as a career choice for our young women.”

He added, “Nothing is sacred to these sickos and they’re influencing our youth.”

Sex work is “the provision of sexual services for money or goods,” according to the World Health Organization.

Donald Trump Jr.’s father allegedly had an affair with an adult film actress.

Porn star Stormy Daniels says she had a consensual affair with President Donald Trump in 2006 shortly after the birth of his son Barron.

The president’s former personal attorney and fixer, Michael Cohen, has publicly confessed and pleaded guilty to paying Daniels $130,000 in illegal hush money to stop her from going public with her story during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump’s lawyers say he reimbursed Cohen for the payment in 2017, and Cohen claims the president directed him to lie to reporters about his involvement.

A growing number of Democrats are calling to decriminalize sex work. Advocates of this move say it would help protect sex workers of all kinds from exploitation and violence.

“If a consenting adult wants to engage in sex work, that is their right, and it should not be a crime,” Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a 2020 presidential candidate, said in March. “All people should have autonomy over their bodies and their labor.”