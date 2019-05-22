Donald Trump Jr. is writing a book — and Twitter is having a blast predicting the titles

Donald Trump Jr. has reportedly signed a book deal – and Twitter users immediately began joking about what the title would be.

The book will focus on “politics, current events and the future of the MAGA movement” and is expected to publish by the end of the year, Politico’s Playbook reported.

By Wednesday afternoon, the hashtag #DonJrBookTitles was trending on Twitter.

Donald Trump Jr. has reportedly signed a book deal, and scores of people online – including Trump Jr.’s own siblings – dunked on him upon learning the news.

The book “will focus on politics, current events and the future of the MAGA movement” and is expected to publish by the end of the year, Politico’s Playbook reported Wednesday, citing a source close to the president’s son.

Twitter users quickly began speculating over what Trump Jr.’s book would be called, sparking the trending hashtag #DonJrBookTitles. Even Ivanka Trump joined in.

“When #DonJrBookTitles is trending on Twitter… @EricTrump @LaraLeaTrump @TiffanyATrump @kimguilfoyle and I are having some fun with this one!” she tweeted.

Trump Jr. appeared to confirm the news of the book deal in a tweet of his own: “I guess it’s time to write an Ivanka childhood stories chapter, lots of great material.”

A number of people suggested clever plays on popular literary titles that alluded to Trump Jr.’s various legal entanglements and controversies.

But some just poked fun at his intelligence.

Trump Jr. had reportedly shopped the book around to publishers last year, but apparently faced a “chilly reception” due to the various legal challenges at the time surrounding his 2016 Trump Tower meeting with a Moscow-linked lawyer who promised dirt on then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

But some of those concerns may have eased, now that the special counsel’s Russia investigation concluded without indictments against him.

Politico reported that the book will be published by Center Street Books, an imprint of Hachette Book Group.