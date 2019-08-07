Donald Trump Jr. compared a Texas congressman tweeting out a list of Trump donors to the Dayton, Ohio shooter’s ‘kill list’

caption Donald Trump Jr. source Screenshot via Fox & Friends

In a Wednesday appearance on “Fox & Friends,” Donald Trump Jr. compared a Democratic congressman publishing a list of Texas-based donors for President Donald Trump’s campaign to the suspected Dayton, Ohio shooter’s reported “kill list.”

On Tuesday evening, Rep. Joaquin Castro, who represents San Antonio, Texas, sparked a fierce online debate by highlighting the names and employers of 44 San Antonio residents who were listed in public Federal Election Commission filings as having given the maximum contribution of $2,700 to the Trump campaign on his Twitter account.

“Sad to see so many San Antonians as 2019 maximum donors to Donald Trump,” Castro, whose twin brother Julián Castro is running for president, wrote. “These contributions are fueling a campaign of hate that labels Hispanic immigrants as ‘invaders.'”

The names and employers of people who give more than $200 to any federal political candidate are made public in FEC filings, but Castro was criticized for singling out his political opponents and making them more vulnerable to possible harassment.

“That list screams like the Dayton, Ohio, shooter’s list,” Trump Jr. said of Castro’s tweet. “When a radical left-wing politician polling at about 0% does this either for attention or a call to action, it is pretty scary. That was same thing that the Dayton, Ohio shooter did. And people should be fed up with this nonsense.”

Donald Trump Jr. says Joaquin Castro's tweet about Trump donors "screams like the Dayton, OH shooter's list" of people he wanted to murder: "That was the same thing that the Dayton, OH shooter did." pic.twitter.com/miLu0mfOMg — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) August 7, 2019

Trump Jr. was referring to the suspected gunman who killed 9 people, including the gunman’s sister, and injured 27 others in a shooting rampage in the early hours of Sunday morning in Dayton’s Oregon District.

Shortly after the shooting, the Associated Press reported that the 24-year-old suspected shooter was suspended from high school on two separate occasions for making violent threats, once for writing a “kill list” of people he wanted to murder on the wall of a school bathroom and a “rape list” of women he wanted to assault.

“The officer said he wouldn’t be at school for a while,” one woman who said she was on the rape list told the AP. “But after some time passed he was back, walking the halls. They didn’t give us any warning that he was returning to school.”

In a Wednesday morning appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Castro defended his decision to tweet out the names, saying, “my post was a lament. I was saying it’s sad that many of these folks, who are prominent business owners in San Antonio, a city that is 65% Hispanic…are giving their money to a guy whose running ads talking about Hispanics invading this country.”

Castro added that his intention in sharing the graphic, which was initially created by a local Indivisible chapter, was to “start a conversation about what exactly Donald Trump is doing with these people’s money,” adding that he hoped donors in Texas and around the country would “think twice about contributing to his campaign.”

“Fox & Friends” co-host Steve Doocy pushed back on Trump’s comparison between Castro highlighting Trump donors and the suspected shooters kill list, saying, “just to reiterate, the hit list of the Dayton guy was a kill list, the Castro list was a list of donors.”

Trump Jr. still defended his comparison, saying, “correct, but I think the fact that we’re making lists of our political enemies and trying to create that narrative is scary,” despite the fact that the Dayton shooter’s kill list was not politically motivated, and police have not found a political motive behind the deadly shooting.

