Donald Trump Jr. and Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle finally made their relationship Instagram official

Donald Trump Jr. and Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle are officially dating.

They posted matching Instagram posts from a fly-fishing trip in Montana over the weekend.

Trump split from his wife of 13 years, Vanessa, earlier this year, and is still in the middle of his divorce.

It’s official: Donald Trump Jr. and Fox News legal analyst Kimberly Guilfoyle are an item.

Trump, 40, and Guilfoyle, 49, have been rumored to in a relationship since May, but a series of Instagram posts of the two on a romantic fly-fishing trip in Montana this weekend have sealed the deal.

He is currently in the process of divorcing his ex-wife Vanessa Trump, his wife of 13 years he had five children with.

Guilfoyle has been married twice before – first to California’s lieutenant governor Gavin Newsom, whom she divorced in 2005, and then to interior designer Eric Villency from 2006 to 2009.

She was a prosecutor in California for much of her life before moving to New York City to pursue a career in broadcast television. She started out at CNN, but has been an analyst on Fox News since 2006.

The new couple went to Montana for Trump to speak at the state’s Republican convention in support of Senate candidate Matt Rosendale, where he confirmed the two were dating.

“Just as everyone else thanks their significant others, I got to thank Kimberly for coming out here. We’re going to take her fishing tomorrow, then shooting,” he told the crowd, according to Vanity Fair. “This is a miniature test to see if she really likes it, or if she’s going to pretend to like it, but either way we’re going to have a good time – or at least I will.”

Trump has had a life-long passion for the outdoors, which Guilfoyle seems to share.

In matching Instagram photos shared on Sunday, she looked at ease standing in a river in full-on fishing gear – and sporting a Trump hat.

On Saturday, Trump shared another photo with Guilfoyle at a Bret Michaels concert in Long Island, which Guilfoyle re-posted to her profile.

After Trump and Vanessa announced their split this spring, Vanessa seemed to give her blessing to her estranged husband’s new relationship on Twitter June 14.

“The lengths people will go to attack a woman simply because she’s dating Don. We’ve been separated for over 9 months and respect each other’s decisions & privacy,” Vanessa wrote. “We’ll focus on raising our great kids.Would be nice if the press did the same rather than obsess over our pvt lives!”

A few weeks prior, Guilfoyle had liked a Mother’s Day Instagram post from Trump dedicated to Vanessa.