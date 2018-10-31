Donald Trump Jr. got election day wrong, and it’s not the first time

caption Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle source Twitter/Donald Trump Jr

On Wednesday, Donald Trump Jr. posted a “get out and vote” video on Twitter saying that in “7 DAYS” Republicans needed to vote.

Seven days from Wednesday is November 7, a day after Election Day.

Trump Jr. told people in Virginia to vote on the wrong day last year during a gubernatorial race.

Donald Trump Jr. posted a video on Wednesday encouraging Republicans to vote on Election Day – but his tweet told people to go to the polls on the wrong date.

Trump shared the video on Twitter Wednesday morning, saying that in “7 DAYS” – November 7 – Republicans needed to head to the polls.

Election Day is on November 6, six days away. Trump’s video clarifies that Election Day is the sixth, contradicting the incorrect message in the tweet’s text.

In 7 DAYS we need every patriot to get to the polls and make their voice heard LOUD and CLEAR! #VoteRepublican @kimguilfoyle @AmericaFirstPol pic.twitter.com/mAlg8HbNMO — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 31, 2018

People joked on Twitter that the tweet was correct, and that Election Day was in seven days, apparently hoping to trick Republican voters.

Yes, everyone, you heard @DonaldJTrumpJr!

In 7 DAYS, get out and vote Republican! ???????????? (But in 6 days, come out and vote for Democrats, since that's, you know, election day.) #WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/JIXAxKfHxC — Holly Fιɢυeroα O'Reιlly (@AynRandPaulRyan) October 31, 2018

Yes GOP MAKE SURE YOU GO VOTE IN 7 DAYS. Not 6. 7. Definitely 7. — Turd Ferguson (@Tvrd_F3rguson) October 31, 2018

The oldest son of President Donald Trump posted the Election Day video on Tuesday alongside his girlfriend, former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle.

This isn’t the first time Trump Jr. has messed up the date of an election.

Read more: All the dates, deadlines, and rules you need to know before voting in the 2018 Midterm Elections

In November 2017, Trump Jr. urged Virginians to vote in a gubernatorial race on the wrong day – twice.

He told voters to head to the polls “today” in two tweets before realizing the election wasn’t until the next day. His incorrect tweets were never deleted.

President Donald Trump has also fallen victim to telling people to vote on the wrong day.

In October 2016, he told Floridians to vote on November 28, 20 days after the presidential election. He later gave the correct date at another campaign rally, according to The Washington Post.