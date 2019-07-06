Donald Trump Jr. just bought a $4.5 million house in the Hamptons with his girlfriend. Take a look inside the 7-bedroom home that sits in a waterfront gated community.

- source
- Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, just bought a $4.5 million house in the Hamptons, The New York Post reported.
- The seven-bedroom home sits on 3.9 waterfront acres in a gated community in Bridgehampton.
- It comes with a heated outdoor pool with a spa and waterfall.
Donald Trump Jr., the oldest son of president Donald Trump, just bought a $4.5 million house in the Hamptons with his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, The New York Post reported.
While Corcoran would not confirm the final closing price, the real-estate company most recently listed the home for $4.495 million. The Post reported that it closed for $4.4 million.
The 9,200-square-foot home sits on 3.9 waterfront acres in a gated community in Bridgehampton, according to the listing. It includes a heated outdoor pool with a spa and waterfall.
Take a look inside the seven-bedroom Hamptons house.
The couple has been dating for over a year, having confirmed their relationship on Instagram in June 2018.
Their newly purchased Hamptons pad sits on 3.9 acres in a private gated community in Bridgehampton.
It’s off Montauk Highway, a little over a two-hour drive from New York City.
The seven-bedroom home features a spacious living room with a fireplace and high ceilings.
A formal dining room seats at least eight people.
Another dining area is just off the kitchen.
The spacious, farmhouse-style kitchen is divided by a large island.
The kitchen leads out to the screened patio.
The home’s master suite features a sitting area and a private deck.
The house has six other bedrooms in addition to the master suite …
… and they each come with an en-suite bathroom.
The listing photos show a few different sitting areas throughout the house.
A game room with a billiards table opens up to one of the decks.
The house is minutes from the beach, the listing notes, and includes large mahogany and stone patios, a heated pool and spa with a waterfall, and waterfront access to a 25-acre pond.
