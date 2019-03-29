‘AOC sucks!’ Donald Trump Jr. prompts new chant as he says it’s ‘pretty scary’ to follow Ocasio-Cortez’s policies

Crowds at a rally for President Donald Trump in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Thursday broke out in an impassioned new chant: “AOC sucks!”

It refers to progressive Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s initials.

It came after Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son, questioned Ocasio-Cortez’s political experience and said the fact that Democrats were listening to her policies “pretty scary.”

Trump Jr. smiled throughout the chant.

Trump Jr. told a crowd in Grand Rapids, Michigan: “Think about the fact that every mianstream leading Democratic contender is taking the advice of a freshman Congresswoman who three weeks ago didn’t know the three branches of government,” he said, likely referring to Ocasio-Cortez’s accidentally referring to the three branches of government as “three chambers.”

Republican politicians and conservative pundits were quick to censure Ocasio-Cortez for the error, prompting the congresswoman to tell Republicans to stop “drooling over every minute of footage of me in slow-mo.”

caption President Donald Trump’s supporters wait for him to speak at a campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on March 28, 2019. source Joshua Roberts/Reuters

Trump Jr. added: “I dont know about you guys, but that’s pretty scary.”

The crowd then shouted “AOC sucks!” repeatedly for at least 15 seconds, during which Trump Jr. smiled and finally said glibly: “You guys, you’re not very nice. And neither is what that policy would do to this country.”

President Donald Trump was also at the rally, but his reaction was not caught on camera.

Watch the video here:

It’s not clear which of Ocasio-Cortez’s policies Trump Jr. was referring to, but he likely meant the Green New Deal, an ambitious plan that calls for decarbonizing the economy and implementing public-works projects and benefits.

The Senate voted down the deal earlier this week in what Democrats said was a political stunt orchestrated by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to put them on the record about their issue.