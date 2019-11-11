Donald Trump Jr. stormed out of an event for his book — which attacks the left for stifling open debate — after getting heckled for refusing to do a Q&A

caption Donald Trump Jr. at a ceremony for the Trump Residences in Jakarta, Indonesia, in August 2019. source Willy Kurniawan/Reuters

Donald Trump Jr.’s new book, “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us,” accuses the left of censorship and stifling open debate.

But during an event for his book at the University of California, Los Angeles, on Sunday, he upset his own audience by refusing to take questions, the Guardian reported.

Trump claimed that he wouldn’t take questions in case recordings of the interactions became viral news social media content that could damage his father, the newspaper reported.

Attendees ended up heckling Trump, and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle. They left after 20 minutes of what was billed to be a two-hour event, the Guardian said.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Donald Trump Jr., whose new book accuses his opponents of censorship and stifling open debate, stormed out of his own book launch Sunday after being heckled for refusing questions, The Guardian reported.

The president’s son and his girlfriend, former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, had been at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) to promote his new book, “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.”

The campus event had been organized by the conservative student group, Turning Point USA, the Los Angeles Times reported.

But barely 20 minutes into the event, which was meant to be two hours long, Trump Jr. supporters were angry that he and his girlfriend were refusing to take questions, the Guardian reported.

caption Trump Jr. at a rally for his father. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

They offered excuses for their refusal, including “time constraints,” and the prospect that footage of Trump answering questions could be twisted into viral social media posts to damage his father, The Guardian reported.

This appears to contradict the thesis of Trump Jr.’s book, which accuses critics of his father of seeking to silence people like him by using their “powers of censorship” and accusations of racism, rather than engaging with their ideas.

Here’s how the event went down, as described by the Guardian:

Trump Jr.: I’m willing to listen…

Audience: Q and A! Q and A!

Trump Jr.: We’ll go into the lion’s den and talk…

Audience: “Then open the Q and A!”

Guilfoyle is said to have later shouted at the crowd: “You’re not making your parents proud by being rude and disruptive.”

She and Trump Jr. left the stage moments later, the Guardian said.

The Daily Bruin, UCLA’s student newspaper, paraphrased attendees as saying the event “contradicted itself” for not allowing questions. It also cited Daniel Blecker, a first-year student who went just to see what a pro-Trump event was like, as saying: “[Trump Jr. is] scared of being triggered by the questions people ask.”

Neither UCLA nor Turning Point USA have responded to Business Insider’s request for comment on the event.

UCLA students had also protested Trump Jr.’s invitation to campus earlier that day, with dozens of demonstrators holding signs and chanting: “UCLA protects fascists,” the LA Times reported.

caption Trump Jr. (right) and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle in Conroe, Texas, in October 2018. source Bob Levey/Getty Images for Left/Right TV

Trump Jr. has given a series of wild statements recently.

Trump Jr. has not said anything about the abortive UCLA book event.

But after another event at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library later that day – where he stayed for four hours – he tweeted: “Thank you Reagan Library for an amazing evening … Unlike some, this show stays HIGH ENERGY!”