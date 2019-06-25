Here’s how Trump’s $1.5 million Cadillac limo, the Beast, stacks up against the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s limo

- Luxurious, armored vehicles are common modes of transportation for many world leaders.
President Donald Trump rides in a $1.5 million Cadillac limousine, nicknamed "the Beast."
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un uses a W221 Mercedes-Benz S600 Pullman Guard limo.
Luxurious, armored vehicles are common modes of transportation for many world leaders.
Some ride in high-end sedans or SUVs, while others use customized limousines, including the US President Donald Trump and the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Trump opts for a $1.5 million Cadillac, nicknamed “the Beast,” while Kim uses a W221 Mercedes-Benz S600 Pullman Guard. Each has a significant amount of armor to protect its occupants. Trump’s even has a supply of blood that matches his blood type in case he’s injured.
This is how Trump’s and Kim’s limos stack up.
Benjamin Zhang contributed to an earlier version of this story.
Trump’s limo, nicknamed “the Beast,” costs $1.5 million.
Source: NBC News
It was commissioned in 2014 and debuted in 2018.
Source: NBC News
Former President Barack Obama rode in a 2009 Cadillac DTS-bodied limo, which is still used by the Secret Service.
Built on a General Motors truck chassis, Trump’s limo weighs up to 20,000 pounds, has an armored exterior, and can seat seven people.
The Beast is designed with the worst-case scenarios in mind. It’s built to resist bullets, explosions, and chemical and biological attacks.
The limo’s exterior armor is eight-inches thick, and its windows are five-inches thick. Its tires contain Kevlar, a material used in bulletproof vests, and the fuel tank is covered in a protective layer of foam.
Source: Detroit Free Press
The Beast’s doors weigh as much as the doors on a Boeing 757.
Source: Detroit Free Press
On the inside, there’s a refrigerator stocked with blood that matches the president’s blood type that can be used if the president is injured.
Kim Jong Un rides in a W221 Mercedes-Benz S600 Pullman Guard.
The exterior styling on Kim’s model indicates that it was ordered after 2010.
There aren’t many details on Kim’s specific model, but the W221 S600 Pullman Guard has a 5.5-liter, bi-turbo V12 engine that can produce 517 horsepower.
The S600 Pullman is 21-feet long and weighs over 11,000 pounds.
The interior features reclining seats, lots of legroom, and a multimedia system.
Like Trump’s limo, the S600 Pullman Guard is armored and has unusually-thick windows.
The S500 Pullman Guard costs $1.57 million in Germany.
Kim tends to also bring a second Mercedes limo with him. He favors a Maybach 62.