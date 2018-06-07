Not every reporter will be in the same room as Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un at the summit, most will be at this downtown Singapore building instead

The F1 Pit Building will be transformed into a media centre during the Trump-Kim summit. The Straits Times

When United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meet at Capella Hotel on Sentosa next Tuesday (June 12), the world will be watching as thousands of reporters from around the globe arrive to cover the historic event.

Only a handful will be at the hotel where the meeting will take place, while over 3000 will watching and writing about the summit from a media centre set up at the F1 Pit Building next to the Singapore Flyer.

The venue was built to host the annual Singapore Grand Prix races. Every September, the paddock clubs of the various racing teams are set up there. Fans pay top dollar to wine and dine alongside VIPs, and everybody gets a track-side view of the race from the building.

During the rest of the year when the race is not going on, it gets converted for various uses.

Multi-label fashion retailer Club 21 holds its annual end-of-season bazaar sale there and fashionistas flock to it for knocked-down prices on designer clothing and accessories.

The venue was also transformed into a concert festival ground in 2011 with Bob Dylan headlining:

In 2016, it hosted the inaugural Singapore Coffee Festival there but overcrowding issues forced the event to be moved to a bigger venue the next year:

Work is currently underway to get the F1 Pit Building set up for next Tuesday’s summit:

