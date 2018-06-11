Trump-Kim Summit: A look at the two leaders and the upcoming summit through internet memes

Social media users often make fun of the two leaders online. Twitter

President of the United States Donald Trump and leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Kim Jong Un are not exactly strangers to the eccentric.

From their world-renowned haircuts to their interesting relationships with celebrities like Dennis Rodman and Kim Kardashian, the internet and social media users have rarely missed the opportunity to ridicule the leaders, no matter what they say or do.

For example, someone though it’d be funny to see what happens if they decided to swap hair stylist for the day. Unfortunately for the two leaders, neither works:

The leaders and their ‘swapped’ haircuts. Me.me

Seeing that the meeting is taking place in Sentosa, there have been suggestions Trump could tee off with Kim at the golf course. But why stop there when the island boasts many other attractions:

The Luge at Sentosa is a must-try if both leaders have time. Facebook/Mustsharenews.com

Just in case the two leaders are unaware, the foreign media are warning them of Sentosa’s ‘dark’ history. Well, at least according to that one scene in “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End”:

Despite all that Singapore has to offer, we are still branded as a “pirate island” by some. Facebook/SGAG

The issue of the size of Trump’s hands also came up again when he was presented with the envelope that North Korea recently sent him:

.@POTUS @realDonaldTrump is presented with a letter from North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un, Friday, June 1, 2018, by North Korean envoy Kim Yong Chol in the Oval Office at the @WhiteHouse in Washington, D.C., followed by a meeting. (Official @WhiteHouse Photos by Shealah Craighead) pic.twitter.com/6a1PgFXS3v — Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) June 1, 2018

The summit was initially called off but is now in full swing. That has made Singaporeans point out the ‘prata’ nature of the summit – where decisions get flipped and turned around quickly:

Somebody also needs to tell the drivers of both leaders to watch out for the ERP gantries when driving Trump and Kim around town:

The recent blockbuster, “Avengers: Infinity War”, was also referenced when some noted the ‘Strange’ way that Singapore was chosen to host the summit:

Meanwhile, a cartoonist came up with an idea for a new game to commemorate the meeting:

And this Twitter user’s creation definitely takes the cake (pun intended) when it comes to paying tribute to Trump:

I can’t get enough food based Trumps. Have you seen a better one?#TrumpKimSummit pic.twitter.com/gafy3sBlc4 — TheLuckyHeron 💚 (@LuckyHeronSay) June 7, 2018

Before we go check out what Trump and Kim are both currently up to, we’ll leave you with this clip from Stephen Colbert about the two leaders’ unusual relationship with each other:

