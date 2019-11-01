Donald Trump says Meghan Markle is taking the media scrutiny ‘very, very personally,’ but he ‘can understand it’

caption President Donald Trump and the Duchess of Sussex. source Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images, Max Mumby/ Indigo/ Getty Images.

Donald Trump says Meghan Markle is taking the bad press “very personally,” and suggested that she could be handling it differently.

During an interview with Nigel Farage on LBC, the US President was asked if he felt sorry for the duchess after she spoke emotionally about her relationship with the media.

“Well, I’ve been watching her interviews and I’ve seen it, and she’s taken it very personally. I guess you have to be a little bit different than that,” he said.

“But she takes it very, very personally, and I can understand it,” he added.

“But I don’t know her. I will say I’ve met Harry, he’s great. He is really a fine young man, the whole family is terrific.”

One of the interviews Trump refers to shows Markle candidly open up about how the media scrutiny has affected her mental health since becoming a mother.

“Look, any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging,” she said. “And then when you have a newborn, you know?”

She added: “Also, thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I’m OK. But it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.

Trump met Prince Harry at Buckingham Palace during his State Visit to the UK back in June. Although Markle was absent due to her maternity leave, it was speculated she skipped the meeting because of her personal feelings towards the President.

The weekend before his State Visit, Trump was asked by a reporter whether he was aware that Markle “wasn’t so nice” about him during his 2016 presidential campaign.

“She said she would move to Canada if you got elected. It turned out she moved to Britain,” the reporter said.

Trump replied: “There are a lot of people moving here, so what can I say? No, I didn’t know she was nasty.”

