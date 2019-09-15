President Donald Trump owns more than $122 million in personal real estate — here’s a look at his penthouse and beachfront mansions

President Donald Trump is a real-estate mogul.

Not only does his company own more than $2 billion in real estate across New York City, Washington, DC, Chicago, San Francisco, and other major US cities, he also has more than $122 million in personal real estate along the Atlantic, according to Forbes estimates.

In June 2019, Trump sold his personal property out west, a 5,395-square-foot Tudor-style mansion in Beverly Hills, for $13.5 million, reported Jack Flemming for The Los Angeles Times.

Read more: Here’s how the Trump family spends their billions, from a $15 million beachfront estate in St. Martin to a $32 million fleet of private helicopters and airplanes

That leaves Trump’s real-estate portfolio of eight properties now spanning three states and one Caribbean Island. And while impressive, it’s just a fraction of his overall net worth – an estimated $3.1 billion.

source Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

A representative for the Trump Organization didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

Here’s a look through Trump’s real-estate portfolio. All property values were estimated by Forbes as of February 2019.

New York: Before moving to the White House, Trump’s main residence was the $57 million penthouse in Trump Tower.

Trump reportedly has claimed that the penthouse is 33,000 square feet, but city records indicate that it’s actually only 10,996 square feet, per Forbes.

Read more: Report: Trump’s New York penthouse is actually a third of the size he says it is

It’s located on New York City’s Fifth Avenue and overlooks Central Park.

source Bryan R. Smith/AFP/Getty Images

The penthouse is known for its opulent, lavish style. According to Travel + Leisure’s Talia Avakian, the property boasts 24-karat gold and marble details. It’s also three stories, and son Barron reportedly has his very own floor, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

It was designed by the late Angelo Donghia, who also designed properties for Diana Ross and Ralph Lauren.

When Trump wants to get away from city life, he has his 39,000-square-foot mansion in Bedford, New York. The home is called Seven Springs.

caption Trump’s Westchester estate. source via Bing Maps

The mansion is located about 45 miles north of New York City. It sits on 213 acres and reportedly boasts an indoor pool encased in marble, 60 rooms, 12 baths, two servant wings, and a bowling alley, according to The New York Times and New York Daily News.

Trump wanted to turn the property into a golf course, but ended up putting a lot of the land under a conservation easement after he reportedly couldn’t acquire zoning permits, reported Forbes.

Worth $24 million today, the property is considered Trump’s suburban base.

The mansion’s current value is more than triple what Trump reportedly paid for it in 1995 – $7.5 million, according to Forbes. It was built for $2 million in 1919 for Eugene Meyer, a millionaire who bought The Washington Post in 1933.

(The property is actually valued at $30 million, but Forbes reported that Trump has an estimated $6 million debt on the property.)

Virginia: Trump owns two houses in Sterling, Virginia, near the Trump National Golf Club in Washington, DC, worth a collective $1.5 million.

caption Trump National Golf Club in Washington, DC. source The Trump Organization

They come in handy – Trump was spotted as recently as early September 2019 golfing at the club after canceling a proposed meeting with Taliban leaders at Camp David, reported The AP.

The club is one of 10 golf courses The Trump Organization owns in the US, not counting golf resort Trump National Doral Miami, according to Forbes.

He reportedly lends the houses to club members and guests, Forbes said.

Not much is known about these houses. But instead of providing a percentage change in value from 2018, Forbes instead said they’re “newly included assets.”

Florida: Trump also owns homes in Palm Beach, Florida, worth a collective $25 million.

caption Palm Beach, Florida, where Trump owns three homes. source pisaphotography/Shutterstock

They’re technically valued at $36 million, meaning Trump has an estimated $11 million worth of debt on them, according to Forbes.

They’re near the Trump Organization-owned Mar-a-Lago, a private and exclusive Palm Beach resort.

caption Mar-a-Lago. source John Raedle/Getty Images

The 20-acre estate of Mar-a-Lago is often called “the Winter White House,” Business Insider previously reported. It has 128 rooms and spans the entire width of the island Palm Beach is located on, stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Intercoastal Waterway.

After being elected president, Trump reportedly raised Mar-a-Lago initiation fees from $100,000 to $200,000.

Read more: Trump is returning to Mar-a-Lago for the first time since Thanksgiving. Take a look inside the exclusive club that the public doesn’t get to see.

St. Martin: The US isn’t the only country where Trump personally owns real estate — he also has a beachfront estate getaway, known as Le Château des Palmiers, in the West Indies.

caption Aerial view of Le Château des Palmiers. source Google Maps

Trump reportedly bought the property at an undisclosed price in 2013 from a businessman friend, according to Forbes. It boasts nine bedrooms, 12 full bathrooms, a heated pool, a fitness center, a tennis court, and an outdoor bar, Town & Country reported.

It also has two villas, pool cabanas, and an estate manager’s house.

Trump primarily uses the estate, which is worth $15 million, as a rental property.

caption St. Martin. source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

According to Forbes, Trump put the estate up for sale in May 2017 for $28 million, but it received an $11 million price cut a few months later.

After Trump’s election, interest in the vacation rental increased but potential buyers became turned off by any potential public scrutiny from a sale.