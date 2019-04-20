Trump has been married 3 times — here’s what we know about his prenups

caption The wedding of Marla Maples and entrepreneur Donald Trump, New York City, 20th December 1993. source The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

President Donald Trump has been married three times.

After two of those marriages ended in divorce, the details of Trump’s prenuptial agreements became public.

The agreements encompass piles of money, houses, and apartments that were modified based on Trump’s expanding families and wealth.

President Donald Trump frequently touts his career spent making billions of dollars in real-estate deals, but he has a well-documented track record of cutting deals with his wives as well.

With three marriages and two divorces under his belt, Trump is no stranger to prenuptial agreements, which lay out what each spouse will gain or lose in a divorce.

“It’s a hard, painful, ugly tool,” Trump said after his third marriage. “Believe me, there’s nothing fun about it. But there comes a time when you have to say, ‘Darling, I think you’re magnificent, and I care for you deeply, but if things don’t work out, this is what you’re going to get.'”

These contracts can include money, houses, or anything a future spouse deems valuable enough to protect. They can also be amended over the course of a marriage to match a spouse’s growing wealth or growing family, and are often private until the terms shake out in a divorce settlement.

Here’s everything we know about Trump’s prenups:

After meeting at a popular uptown watering hole for New York City’s singles, Donald Trump and model Ivana Zelnicek were married April 7, 1977.

Over the course of their relationship, the couple had four prenups that were adjusted as their family and wealth grew.

After the marriage lasted over three kids and 13 years, the couple filed for divorce on December 11, 1990. It was reported that the last of the couple’s four prenuptial agreements dictated the final divorce deal.

caption Donald Trump and Ivana Trump attend Man of the Year Awards Honoring Lawrence Harvey on April 9, 1991 at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

Under the final agreement, Ivana was awarded $25 million plus the couple’s Greenwich mansion, or an additional $22 million if the mansion was sold before the divorce was finalized.

caption House owned by real estate tycoon Donald Trump.

Donald was also ordered to pay about $650,000 annually in child support for the couple’s three children — similar to what Mrs. Trump agreed to in a prenuptial agreement.

caption Socialite Ivana Trump, son Eric Trump, businessman Donald Trump, and daughter Ivanka Trump at the Mar-a-Lago estate, Palm Beach, Florida.

The final deal was reached after months of negotiations intended to ensure Ivana would receive the money from Donald, who was reportedly deep in debt from real estate deals and could not obtain the money through bank loans.

caption Donald Trump, real estate mogul, poses in the foyer of his home in August 1987 in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Trump then married actress Marla Maples, who was at the center of the drama in his first divorce, in 1993, just after the birth of their daughter Tiffany.

In 1997, the couple announced their plans to divorce. The decision came just before a four-year wedding anniversary specified in their prenup that would have increased Maples’ possible settlement from its original range of $1 million to $5 million.

caption Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Tiffany Trump, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump, and Marla Maples.

After they settled in 1999 on Trump handing over just $2 million, Maples said the prenuptial agreement “had been placed before me just five days before our 1993 wedding.”

Though she accepted it, Maples made no secret of her dissatisfaction with the settlement, saying she walked away with the terms of the original agreement after two years of fighting, giving up “verbal commitments [Trump] made to me during our 12-year relationship.”

caption Donald Trump and Marla Maples attend Municipal Art Society Awards Gala on March 4, 1997 in New York City.

Donald’s third marriage was to Slovenian Melania Knauss on January 2, 2005.

caption Donald Trump and his girlfriend Melania Knauss in New York on May 22, 2003.

Though the terms of their prenuptial agreement were not ever made public, gossip columnist Liz Smith said Trump was pleased, saying, “The beautiful thing is that she agrees with it. She knows I have to have that.”

Speculation over the details of the agreement came into the spotlight when the two moved into the White House after Trump was elected, which some say could factor into settlement discussions upon a potential break-up of their marriage.

caption President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at a turkey pardoning event at the Rose Garden of the White House November 20, 2018.

Melania and Donald have weathered a storm of scrutiny under the public eye, a US election, and numerous sexual harassment allegations during their 13-year marriage and appear to be the same as ever, so the details of their prenup are safe for now.

caption President Donald J. Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and son Barron Trump walk to Marine One to depart from the South Lawn at the White House on Friday, March 08, 2019 in Washington, DC.

