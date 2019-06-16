Trump says London Mayor Sadiq Khan is a ‘disaster’ but homicide rates in US cities are much higher

caption Sadiq Khan and Donald Trump source Getty

Donald Trump labels Sadiq Khan a “disaster” over his handling of violent crime in London.

Trump quotes a tweet referring to the city as “Londonistan” following spate of stabbings in the city.

However, the latest crime statistics show homicides in London are much lower than US cities.

LONDON – Donald Trump has launched his latest attack on London Mayor Sadiq Khan, branding him a “disaster” because of rising violence in the city.

“LONDON needs a new mayor ASAP. Khan is a disaster – will only get worse!” Trump tweeted, while quoting a tweet about the recent spate of stabbings in the city and referring to it as “Londonistan.”

In a second tweet he added that Khan “is a national disgrace who is destroying the City of London!”

However, while violent crime has risen in the UK in recent years, it is still at very low levels compared to most major US cities.

In fact if we compare the latest data from London’s Metropolitan Police with the latest FBI data on homicide rates for US cities, the difference is stark.

London’s Homicide rate compared to US cities

caption Homicide rates in London compared to us cities source Business Insider

Trump’s attack on Khan is the latest in a long-running feud between the two men. The president singled out Khan upon arriving in London for his state visit earlier this month, describing him as a “stone cold loser.”

Khan has also attacked Trump, comparing him to fascist leaders of the 20th century.