Donald Trump says US women’s soccer team captain Megan Rapinoe should ‘win before she talks’ after she shut down a potential visit to the White House

Donald Trump has challenged the US Women’s National Team co-captain to actually “win” the FIFA Women’s World Cup before she talks about the White House.

Trump’s message follows Rapinoe’s statement on Tuesday that she’s “not going to the f—— White House” should the team win.

It means the President and the soccer player are now locked in a strange war of words as Trump had previously said it wasn’t appropriate that Rapinoe was not singing the national anthem.

Trump did say Wednesday that though the White House had not yet invited Megan or the team, he is now doing so, “win or lose.”

The USWNT plays host nation France in a much-anticipated quarterfinal on June 28.

Rapinoe is one of the team’s key players, helping the squad devastate Thailand 13-0 in its opening match before a 3-0 win over Chile and a 2-0 win against Sweden 2-0, completing a flawless group performance.

The team conceded its first goal in the competition in the June 24 quarterfinal against Spain, but still won 2-1.

It has been reported that Rapinoe protested during the national anthem by not singing along. Trump was critical of this, telling The Hill that he did not think the protest was appropriate. He did, however, add that he loves women’s soccer. “They’re really talented,” he added.

Then, in an interview tweeted by Eight by Eight magazine on Tuesday, Rapinoe said she’s “not going to the f—— White House” if the national team wins, and that she doubts they would be invited anyway.

Now, Trump has fired back. “Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job!,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

“We haven’t yet invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose.

“Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her and the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT!”

Women’s soccer player, @mPinoe, just stated that she is “not going to the F…ing White House if we win.” Other than the NBA, which now refuses to call owners, owners (please explain that I just got Criminal Justice Reform passed, Black unemployment is at the lowest level… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

….in our Country’s history, and the poverty index is also best number EVER), leagues and teams love coming to the White House. I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job! We haven’t yet…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

….invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose. Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

Trump had sent the message once already on Twitter, but had mistakenly tagged the wrong Megan Rapinoe after failing to spell her name correctly.

and she was right to say so cry me a river plus this isn’t even her acc https://t.co/gKQnfclIUZ — not megan rapinoe (@meganrapino) June 26, 2019

The post has since been deleted, but the account seemingly noticed the tag from the President when its replies were “popping off.”

The alternative @meganrapino account said: “She was right to say so cry me a river, plus this isn’t even her acc.”

The USWNT plays host nation France in a much-anticipated quarterfinal on June 28. The semifinals take place next week, ahead of the tournament final on July 7.