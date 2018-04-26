Donald Trump will make a ‘working visit’ to Britain on July 13

caption Donald Trump and Theresa May source Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Donald Trump will visit the UK in July, the White House has announced.

The trip will be a so-called “working visit” without the full regalia and royal status of a full state visit.

Previous reports of Trump’s plans to visit the UK have been met with heavy criticism and the threat of widespread protests.

The news of Trump’s visit to the UK followed French President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit to Washington, where the leaders demonstrated a close relationship.

LONDON – US President Donald Trump will visit the UK on July 13.

Trump’s spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Thursday afternoon that Trump will make his first visit to the UK since he became president.

The news was confirmed by Downing Street in a statement.