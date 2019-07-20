Trump mocked London mayor Sadiq Khan over his police force’s hacked Twitter account

caption Donald Trump and Sadiq Khan. source Mark Wilson/Getty Images, Jack Taylor/Getty Images

President Donald Trump continued his feud with London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Twitter Saturday.

Trump mocked Khan over bizarre tweets from the city’s police department, which was taken over by hackers on Friday.

It’s the latest in Trump’s feud with the mayor, which has included him calling Khan a “stone cold loser,” in a sharp turn of the special US-UK relationship.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump continued his feud with London Mayor Sadiq Khan by mocking him over a bizarre tweet from the city’s police department.

Hackers broke into the Twitter account and other blogging systems of London’s Metropolitan Police Friday night, publishing a series of strange messages.

Some of the messages were offensive, saying “F— THE POLICE FREE THE GANG!!” Some were mocking the agency, asking: “what you gonna do phone the police?”

The messages have since been deleted, but users were quick to screenshot them.

Trump quoted a tweet from controversial British broadcaster Katie Hopkins that included one such screenshot, adding that “With the incompetent Mayor of London, you will never have safe streets!”

With the incompetent Mayor of London, you will never have safe streets! https://t.co/pJqL1NjyvA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2019

Read more: ‘F— THE POLICE FREE DA GANG!!’: Hackers broke into the London police’s Twitter account and posted a series of strange and offensive messages

Hopkins is a far-right figure in the United Kingdom who has openly supported Trump. She has also previously earned condemnation for mocking comments concerning Islam and English celebrities, and tweeting an echo of Holocaust-era Nazi language, saying that a “final solution” was needed after a suicide bomber killed 22 at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

The police said that hackers were able to send the tweets and messages on its website after gaining access to an online portal that can issue online press releases and tweets from the account, which has around 1.2 million followers.

This is the latest in public jabs between the two, including Khan criticizing Trump and comparing him to past fascist leaders, to which Trump responded by calling him a “stone cold loser” and taking aim at Khan’s height.

Trump has also repeatedly jabbed Khan by pointing to the city’s rise in crime rates, calling Khan’s handling of violent crime a “disaster.” However, Business Insider’s Adam Bienkov previously reported that while violent crime has risen in the UK in recent years, it is still at very low levels compared to most major US cities.

Despite the tension, Trump had a seemingly successful, though controversial, trip to the United Kingdom in early June, as he met with Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Theresa May while protests against his visit roiled in central London.