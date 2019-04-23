Donald Trump will come to UK for state visit on June 3

Donald Trump to come to the United Kingdom in June for an official state visit.

LONDON – Donald Trump will come to the United Kingdom for an official state visit on June 3.

The US President will be in the UK from Monday, June 3 to Wednesday, June 5, the UK government and Buckingham Palace confirmed on Tuesday.

During his visit, Trump is set to meet the Queen, and hold talks with May in Downing Street.

He will also host a “major international event” in Portsmouth, south England, to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day and commemorate allied troops who fought in Normandy in the Second World War.

Speaking ahead of Trump’s visit, Prime Minister May said: “The UK and United States have a deep and enduring partnership that is rooted in our common history and shared interests.

“We do more together than any two nations in the world and we are both safer and more prosperous because of our cooperation.

“The State Visit is an opportunity to strengthen our already close relationship in areas such as trade, investment, security and defence, and to discuss how we can build on these ties in the years ahead.”

Plans for a full state visit were put on hold last year after large protests across the country.

The House of Commons speaker John Bercow said he would ban Trump from speaking in the Houses of Parliament, due to the US President’s “racism and to sexism and our support for equality before the law.”

Trump instead took part in a brief “working visit” last June.

Opposition politicians criticised plans for the visit.

“Deluded, dishonest, xenophobic, narcissistic, Donald Trump is no friend of Britain,” Labour MP David Lammy tweeted.

“He is not fit to hold public office, let alone worthy of our country’s highest honours and a banquet with the Queen. Theresa May is selling out the UK to a serial liar and a cheat.”