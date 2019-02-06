Donald Tusk says there is a ‘special place in hell’ for Brexit campaigners

caption Theresa May and Donald Tusk source Getty

European Council President Donald Tusk makes inflammatory remarks about those backing Brexit in the UK.

He says there is a “special place in hell” for those who campaigned for the EU.

Tusk also lashes out at those who failed to persuade the British people to stay in the UK, saying there is “no effective leadership for Remain.

He also rules out renegotiating May’s Brexit deal ahead of her arrival in Brussels.

European Council President Donald Tusk has lashed out at Brexiteers in the UK, saying there is now a “special place in hell” for those who campaigned to leave the EU.

“I’ve been wondering what that special place in hell looks like for those who promoted Brexit without even a sketch of a plan how to carry it out safely,” Tusk said.

Tusk made the inflammatory comments at a joint press conference in Brussels with the Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, in which he also lashed out at those who had failed to persuade the British people to remain in the EU.

“At the moment the pro-Brexit stance of the UK prime minister and the leader of the opposition rules out this question [of remaining],” he said

“Today there is no political force and no effective leadership for Remain.”

Theresa May is due to arrive in Brussels for talks with senior EU leaders on Thursday, following the rejection of her Brexit deal with the EU, by the UK House of Commons.

However, Tusk ruled out any prospect of renegotiating the Brexit deal, saying it was “not open for renegotiation.”

He added that he hoped May would arrive for talks with a “sensible” suggestion to “break the impasse.”

Following Tusk’s comments a microphone picked up Varadkar telling him he would face “terrible trouble in the British press” for them.

The row comes as the prime minister prepares for a new set of parliamentary votes on Brexit next week.

May lost a vote on her Brexit deal by a majority of 230 votes last month and has yet to confirm when the deal will be brought back before the Commons.