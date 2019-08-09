Donatella Versace just dropped $5.6 million on a pink stucco villa in Italy that’s hosted famous guests like Ernest Hemingway and Walt Disney — take a look inside the mansion.

caption Fashion designer Donatella Versace has purchased a historic 15,000-square foot Italian villa in the town of Meina, overlooking Lake Maggiore. source Carlo Allegri/Reuters

Barron’s reports that fashion designer Donatella Versace just purchased a villa that overlooks Lake Maggiore in northern Italy.

The lavish home has a rich history and was previously owned by Italian publisher Arnoldo Mondadori, who frequently invited famous writers like Thomas Mann and Ernest Hemingway to stay at the villa.

The 64-year-old designer purchased the villa for approximately €5 million (roughly $5.6 million), according to brokerage firm Engel & Völkers Lago Maggiore.

Donatella Versace has added another home to her real estate portfolio.

The 64-year-old fashion designer bought a villa previously owned by famed Italian publisher Arnoldo Mondadori. The villa was initially listed with brokerage firm Engel & Völkers Lago Maggiore, though the sale was made without their mediation, according to a press release provided by the company. Versace purchased the luxurious home (which was last asking €4.8 million, according to Mansion Global) for around €5 million (or approximately $5.6 million).

The mansion, known as Villa Mondadori, is located in Meina, a small coastal town in northern Italy that overlooks Lake Maggiore. Much like Lake Como, Maggiore is considered a hotspot for wealthy international buyers.

Read on to learn more about the estate and its history – including the famous guests who have stayed in its 20 bedrooms – and to take a closer look at the property.

Villa Mondadori is one of the most famous homes on Lake Maggiore, which borders Italy’s Lombardy and Piemonte regions.

The long and narrow lake, located to the south of the Alps, is Italy’s second-largest lake and also borders Switzerland. Milan is Maggiore’s nearest major Italian city, with Malpensa Airport located only 12 miles south of it.

Many towns touch the shore of the roughly 40-mile long lake. Villa Mondadori, in particular, is located in the town of Meina.

Donatella Versace recently bought the lakefront home for about €5 million (or around $5.6 million).

The 1,400 square meter (about 15,000 square feet) villa, initially listed by Engel & Völkers, has four floors.

Across the four floors, there is a total of 50 rooms. That includes 20 bedrooms …

… and 12 bathrooms.

The villa directly overlooks the lake.

Many of the estate’s rooms have clear views of the lake and mountains just outside their windows.

As if the natural landscape isn’t enough, the home also features a swimming pool and a garden.

The mansion was previously owned by Arnoldo Mondadori, an Italian publisher. The Mondadori family bought the villa in the 1920s.

In Mondadori’s day, the pink stucco mansion housed a number of famous guests.

This includes Walt Disney, who in 1935 signed a deal with the publisher for a children’s series based on Disney’s characters.

Some of the most renowned writers of the 20th century also stayed in Mondadori’s many bedrooms, including Thomas Mann and Ernest Hemingway.

While his famous guests were visiting, Mondadori would have them sign their names on a fireplace.

That original fireplace — signatures and all — is still intact.

After Mondadori lived there and before Versace purchased it, the property functioned as a bed and breakfast for those visiting the Alps.

