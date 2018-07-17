A Chinese woman who poured ink over a Xi Jinping poster has been missing for 2 weeks, and her father was reportedly detained

caption Dong Yaoqiong livestreaming herself defacing a poster of Xi Jinping in Shanghai, China, on July 4. source Hua Yong/Twitter

Dong Yaoqiong earlier this month posted a video of herself protesting Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party, pouring ink on a poster of the Chinese president.

The video has been taken down, and nobody has seen her.

Her father and a Chinese artist supporting her have also gone missing after publicly demanding her whereabouts, two news outlets reported.

China has been trying to cement Xi’s position as the most powerful person in the country.

A Chinese woman has been missing for two weeks after posting a video of herself pouring black ink over a poster of President Xi Jinping.

Dong Yaoqiong posted the video of her protest on July 4 and hasn’t been seen since. The original video was removed from her Twitter account, @feefeefly, but has been reposted by supporters.

In the video – in which she identifies the time as shortly after 6:40 a.m. and her location as Shanghai’s Lujiazui financial district – Dong can be heard repeatedly shouting “I am against Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party” and accusing the party of carrying out “oppressive brain control.”

After defacing a poster of Xi’s face, Dong says: “Seen it yet? This was my behavior.” She can then be seen waving to commuters passing by.

A version of the video was reposted by the Chinese artist Hua Yong, though some of the audio and visuals don’t match up entirely:

Later that afternoon, Dong posted photos of what appeared to be police officers from a door’s peephole.

According to the Hong Kong Free Press, she said: “Right now there are a group of people wearing uniforms outside my door. I’ll go out after I change my clothes. I did not commit a crime. The people and groups that hurt me are the ones who are guilty.”

She has not been seen since that broadcast, and those photos have disappeared from her Twitter account.

caption A member of China’s People’s Liberation Army guarding a billboard of Xi in Hong Kong. source Anthony Kwan/Getty

Hua and Dong’s father, Dong Jianbiao, have also been detained while publicly demanding to know her whereabouts, Agence France-Presse and Radio Free Asia reported.

Hua and Dong Jianbiao livestreamed a video on Friday in which Dong identified himself and called for his daughter’s release. A man purporting to be a plainclothes police officer then knocks on the door and can be heard saying he wants to take the pair away for investigation.

The video ends with the man entering the property and ignoring Hua’s question about whether he has a search warrant.

Hua was detained for questioning and released on Monday but has not been seen in person, a friend of his told Radio Free Asia. The friend added that Dong Jianbiao had most likely been escorted back to his hometown.

source Kevin Frayer/Getty

Dong Yaoqiong’s protest comes as China ramps up its efforts to secure Xi’s position as the most powerful man in the country. China abolished presidential term limits earlier this year, meaning Xi can rule for life if he wants to.

People seen as a threat to China’s ruling party have mysteriously gone missing in the past. In 2015, five booksellers who had published works critical of Chinese leaders disappeared for two months. All have since reappeared, while four went on national TV appearing to confess to their alleged crimes against the Chinese state.

China has also routinely censored social-media posts appearing to criticize Xi.