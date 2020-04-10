The relationship between Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert reportedly ‘doesn’t seem salvageable’ after the NBA’s dramatic coronavirus incident

Some think the relationship between Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert can’t be salvaged after both players tested positive for the coronavirus, according to The Athletic.

Previous reports indicated that Jazz players were frustrated that Gobert acted carelessly around the time he tested positive, despite the Jazz going to extreme lengths to educate and prepare players.

The NBA season is on hold until further notice, but the Jazz could have chemistry issues because of the incident.

The NBA season is suspended until further notice, but the Utah Jazz may have an issue going forward between Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.

Gobert and Mitchell were the first two NBA players to be diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. Gobert’s positive test on March 11 forced the season to abruptly come to a halt.

In the days after the positive test, reports indicated that Jazz players were upset with Gobert, feeling the 27-year-old center had been careless in the days leading up to his test.

According to a report from Shams Charania, Sam Amick, and Tony Jones of The Athletic, the Jazz have worked to repair the relationship between Gobert and Mitchell, but Mitchell has been “reluctant.”

“It doesn’t appear salvageable,” a source with knowledge of the situation told The Athletic.

Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix had reported shortly after the season was suspended that Mitchell was “extremely frustrated” with Gobert. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said the Jazz were lucky they didn’t have to play right away, because team chemistry was not good.

According to The Athletic, Gobert and Mitchell had spent time together in the days leading up to Gobert’s positive test.

Furthermore, The Athletic reported that the Jazz had been one of the NBA teams at the forefront of coronavirus preparation, holding meetings to discuss the virus and possible ways it could affect the team. They had a PowerPoint explanation on it, a pamphlet on the virus, and their head trainer held a meeting with experts during a road trip.

“The lessons were so thorough, and so constant, that there were even people around the Jazz who believed [head coach Quin] Snyder and his staff were possibly doing too much,” according to The Athletic.

source Russell Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

Some believe this is partially why Mitchell has been upset with Gobert. Gobert received backlash when, prior to testing positive for COVID-19, he purposely touched reporters’ microphones and recorders placed in front of him while the NBA told players and reporters to keep their distance.

“Considering all the efforts the Jazz had taken to educate their players on the matter and to ensure their safety, it’s not hard to see why there would be frustration with anyone who was still downplaying the disease,” The Athletic report read.

Mitchell admitted in an interview on “Good Morning America” that it took him a while to “cool off.” In an Instagram post about his positive test for coronavirus, he urged people to learn more about the virus and to act responsibly.

According to The Athletic, the Jazz have tried to convince Mitchell that there is no way of knowing if Gobert gave Mitchell the virus or if there were other factors.