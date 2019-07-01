27 products we recommend waiting until Amazon Prime Day to buy, based on deals from past years

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

While Amazon is slowly releasing early deals for Prime Day 2019 (July 15-16), you won’t be able to shop the bulk of deals until the actual day arrives.

We can already guess what’s going to be on sale, though. If any of the following 27 products – which include Echo speakers, kitchen appliances, and DNA tests – are on your summer shopping list, we recommend waiting until Prime Day to buy them.

Save time on Amazon Prime Day 2019 and check out our master list of the best deals to shop. We’ll be updating it frequently.

It usually pays to be patient. And if you’re patient enough to wait until Prime Day (July 15-16) you will certainly be rewarded when you shop for popular products like smart home speakers and small kitchen appliances.

In the lead-up to Prime Day, we recommend not biting the bullet just yet on certain items that may go on sale.

We’ve been covering Prime Day since it first premiered in 2015, and we’ve noticed patterns over the years of what products get discounted. Often, it’s the exact same model, or simply the newest version of the product, that goes on sale every Prime Day.

The more predictable deals usually come from bigger brands such as Amazon (obviously), Dyson, KitchenAid, and Bose. But deals from newer brands like ChefSteps and Instant Pot have also become easy to spot.

In addition to the specific products below that we recommend waiting to buy, there are some general categories you should pay attention to while shopping Prime Day. If you’re an Alexa enthusiast or you’re curious about how it can help your everyday life, Amazon teased in its press release that July 15 and 16 will feature the biggest Prime Day deals ever on Alexa-enabled devices.

Here are the products you shouldn’t buy until Prime Day 2019.

Beauty and skincare:

DNA tests:

Echo devices:

Fire devices:

Headphones:

Home:

Kindle ebook readers:

Kitchen appliances:

Tech accessories:

Eager to start shopping? Amazon has already released some early deals you can access right now. You can also make sure you’re fully prepared by reading our Prime Day 2019 checklist.

To take advantage of great summer deals like the above, become a Prime member. You can start your 30-day trial here (and cancel the membership after Prime Day ends, if you’d like).