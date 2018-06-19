Don’t give your money to scalpers, Mandopop star JJ Lin is adding two shows and tickets will go on sale soon

- Warner Music
Many JJ Lin fans were left disappointed when ticket for the homegrown Mandopop star’s first two shows for his Sanctuary tour on August 18 and 19 sold out in minutes after they went on general sale last Saturday (June 16).
Scalpers were reselling top tier seats for more than S$3000 ($2220) immediately, prompting concert organiser Unusual Productions to quickly announce another two dates to cope with the overwhelming demand.
The August 15 and 16 shows will be released on June 25 at 10am. Fans can book online from sportshubtix.sg or in person at the Singapore Indoor Stadium Box Office, all SingPost outlets, The Star Performing Arts Centre Box Office and Scotts Square Concierge Desk.
Leslie Ong, chief executive officer of Unusual Entertainment said, “Unusual Entertainment has promoted JJ Lin’s concert locally since his debut. JJ has come a long way and today, we are proud to announce that JJ will be performing four shows, which is not an easy feat to achieve.”
The Sanctuary tour is named after a track off Lin’s 13th and latest album “Message in a Bottle”.
It kicked off with two shows in Shanghai in March where Canadian hitmaker David Foster was a special guest.
Besides Singapore, the tour will also include stops in Wuhan, Shenzhen, Zhengzhou, Dalian, Beijing, Jinan, Nanjing, Chongqing, Changsha, Chengdu, Tianjin, Hefei, Nanning, and Kuala Lumpur.