A legendary game series is coming back to life once more with ‘DOOM Eternal’

- A new entry in the legendary video game series “DOOM” is in production.
- The game is named “DOOM Eternal” – it’s a direct sequel to the 2016 refresh of the “DOOM” franchise.
- Like the original “DOOM 2,” the game is set at least partially on Earth.
For over 25 years, the “DOOM” series has been giving players a chance to rip through every single demon Hell has to offer.
“DOOM” is back once more, and now those demons are all over Earth in “DOOM Eternal” – the sequel to 2016’s excellent refresh of the franchise.
A brief teaser shows a destroyed city, rife with the distinct demons of “DOOM,” before the rage-filled supersoldier from the last game appears. He loads a shotgun, cocks it, and takes aim.
And that’s all we’ve got thus far – but if the last game and the series’ history have anything to tell us, “DOOM Eternal” could be a new take on the original “DOOM 2: Hell on Earth,” which launched in 1994. The title tells you a lot right off the bat given what’s depicted in the trailer. That said, given how 2016’s “DOOM” offered a fresh take on the original game, “DOOM Eternal” is likely to take the same route.
There’s no release date, nor are there announced platforms for “DOOM Eternal” just yet.
