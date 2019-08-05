DoorDash is giving away free food from chains including Chipotle and Burger King. Here’s how to get it.

caption DoorDash is giving away free food for five days this week. Here’s how to get some. source DoorDash

DoorDash is giving away free food from Monday, August 5 to Friday, August 9.

The daily freebies include a slice of Ghirardelli cherry cheesecake from the Cheesecake Factory, chips and salsa from Chipotle, a Frosty from Wendy’s, an Original Pretzel from Auntie Anne’s, and an Impossible Whopper from Burger King.

The promotion celebrates the one-year anniversary of DashPass, DoorDash’s subscription service, and is available only to DashPass subscribers.

If you aren’t a DashPass subscriber, you can sign up for a one-month free trial. Trial subscriptions can be canceled at any time.

Ghirardelli cherry cheesecake, chips and salsa, and an Impossible Whopper are among the freebies you can get through DoorDash this week.

From Monday, August 5 to Friday, August 9, DoorDash is giving away free food from The Cheesecake Factory, Chipotle, Wendy’s, Auntie Anne’s, and Burger King, the delivery service announced Monday.

But there’s a catch: You have to be subscribed to DashPass, DoorDash’s subscription service, to access the freebies.

DashPass costs $9.99 a month and offers DoorDash customers unlimited free delivery on orders of $12 or more from participating restaurants.

If the idea of spending $10 a month on delivery fees gives you cold feet, you can always sign up for a free one-month trial of DashPass, which comes with no strings attached. And if DashPass isn’t to your liking, you can cancel your subscription anytime, including before or at the end of your free trial month.

Here are the giveaways:

Monday, August 5: use the code DASHPASS1 for a free a slice of Very Cherry Ghirardelli Chocolate Cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory

Tuesday, August 6: use the code DASHPASS2 for free chips and salsa from Chipotle

Wednesday, August 7: use the code DASHPASS3 for a free medium Frosty from Wendy’s

Thursday, August 8: use the code DASHPASS4 for a free Original Pretzel from Auntie Anne’s

Friday, August 9: use the code DASHPASS5 for a free Impossible Whopper from Burger King