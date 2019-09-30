DoorDash is giving away a million one-cent Big Macs and $1 million this week. Here’s how to get in on the deal.

caption DoorDash is giving away a million one-cent Big Macs this week. source Hollis Johnson

DoorDash and McDonald’s are giving away one million one-cent Big Macs this week, as well as a $1 million cash prize.

The giveaway and sweepstakes celebrate the national rollout of McDonald’s delivery with DoorDash.

From Monday, September 30 at 12 p.m. ET to 11:59:59 p.m. on Friday, October 4, you can order a Big Mac through the DoorDash app or website and enter the code “1MBIGMAC” to get a Big Mac for one cent and be entered into the sweepstakes for $1 million. Taxes and delivery fees still apply.

One million. That’s how many Big Macs DoorDash is giving away for one cent this week in its biggest giveaway yet.

That’s also how many dollars DoorDash will give to the winner of its sweepstakes.

Starting Monday at 12 p.m. ET, one million customers will be able to order a Big Mac from McDonald’s through the DoorDash app or website and enter the code “1MBIGMAC” to reduce the price to just one cent.

Customers who use the code are automatically entered into the sweepstakes for a chance to win $1 million. The winner will be chosen at random once the promotion ends at 11:59:59 p.m. on Friday, October 4.

The promotion does not cover taxes and fees. Additionally, customers without a DashPass subscription will still have to pay for delivery.

This giveaway celebrates the nationwide rollout of DoorDash’s partnership with McDonald’s. DoorDash started McDonald’s delivery at 200 Houston restaurants and has now scaled the service to include over 9,300 McDonald’s restaurants across the US.

The two companies plan to bring delivery to 10,000 McDonald’s restaurants by the end of the year.