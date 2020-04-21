DoorDash is recreating the restaurant experience with virtual backgrounds and dining room playlists from popular chains like The Cheesecake Factory and Cracker Barrel

source DoorDash

DoorDash just launched a series of free downloadable virtual backgrounds of some of America’s most popular restaurant chains to “create a dining-out experience at home.”

The backgrounds are currently available for 12 major eateries, including The Cheesecake Factory, Panera, Cracker Barrel, and McDonalds, where users can still order delivery or takeout during the coronavirus.

Select restaurants are also including their dining room playlists, which users can stream via Spotify.

DoorDash wants to help connect sequestered Americans not just to delivery options from their favorite eateries, but also to transport them virtually to their favorite restaurants.

The food delivery service launched a series of free downloadable video-chat backgrounds to digitally recreate the dining rooms of major chains, including The Cheesecake Factory, Panera, Cracker Barrel, McDonalds, and Outback Steakhouse, among others. The effort is intended to “create a dining-out experience at home” and connect diners with loved ones sharing meals over computer screens as restaurants remain closed during the coronavirus.

Users can select their restaurant of choice on the DoorDash website, and then opt to download a zip file that includes a variety of images from the establishment to jazz up eating at home.

“The most important aspects of going to dinner with your friends and family, going on a date, or a post-work happy hour are good food and great company, and now, you can achieve both of these inside the comfort of your own home,” DoorDash wrote in an email.

caption A virtual Cracker Barrel background. source DoorDash

As part of the effort, select restaurants have even compiled dining room playlists to “recreate the energy” they have in their restaurants, according to DoorDash. Panera, Cracker Barrel, and Buffalo Wild Wings enthusiasts can all head over to Spotify to stream customized playlists while they dine.

DoorDash is currently offering virtual backgrounds for 12 restaurants, but plans to roll out more in the coming weeks and expand the imagery to social media platforms like Snapchat.