DoorDash, White Claw, Amazon Prime, and more: here are the 20 fastest growing brands in 2019

A new report reveals the 20 fastest growing brands that have seen the biggest jump in purchasing consideration this year.

DoorDash, White Claw, Amazon Prime, and Impossible Foods are among the brands that made the list, which was compiled by the research firm Morning Consult.

The firm analyzed consumer perceptions on thousands of brands between January and November 2019 to compile the ranking.

Here’s the full list.

20. Harry’s Shave Club

19. Hulu

18. 100 Grand Bar

17. Trolli

16. Nesquick

15. Gillette

14. Chewy.com

13. Grubhub

12. UberEats

11. Jersey Mike’s Subs

10. Amazon Prime

9. Purple Mattresses

8. Cash App

7. Ring

6. Kind Snacks

5. Venmo

4. Impossible Foods

3. Postmates

2. White Claw

1. DoorDash