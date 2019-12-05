DoorDash, White Claw, Amazon Prime, and more: here are the 20 fastest growing brands in 2019

- source
- Courtesy Impossible Foods
- A new report reveals the fastest growing brands of 2019.
- DoorDash, White Claw, Amazon Prime, and Impossible Foods are among the brands that made the list.
A new report reveals the 20 fastest growing brands that have seen the biggest jump in purchasing consideration this year.
DoorDash, White Claw, Amazon Prime, and Impossible Foods are among the brands that made the list, which was compiled by the research firm Morning Consult.
The firm analyzed consumer perceptions on thousands of brands between January and November 2019 to compile the ranking.
Here’s the full list.
20. Harry’s Shave Club
- source
- Birchbox
19. Hulu
- source
- Ahmad Danial Zulhilmi/Shutterstock
18. 100 Grand Bar
- source
- Amazon
17. Trolli
- source
- YouTube/Trolli
16. Nesquick
- source
- Vector Media
15. Gillette
- source
- STR/AFP/Getty Image
14. Chewy.com
13. Grubhub
12. UberEats
- source
- Uber
11. Jersey Mike’s Subs
- source
- Irene Jiang / Business Insider
10. Amazon Prime
- source
- Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images
9. Purple Mattresses
- source
- Amazon
8. Cash App
- source
- Square
7. Ring
- source
- Amazon
6. Kind Snacks
- source
- Business Insider/Hayley Peterson
5. Venmo
4. Impossible Foods
- source
- Reuters
3. Postmates
- source
- Melia Robinson
2. White Claw
- source
- Bethany Biron/Business Insider
1. DoorDash
- source
- REUTERS/Lisa Baertlein