Beloved ESPN commentator Doris Burke tested positive for COVID-19, and NBA Twitter is ready to fight the pandemic

caption NBA fans could deal with the season being suspended. But when beloved commentator Doris Burke tested positive for COVID-19, the virus crossed a line. source Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

ESPN personality Doris Burke tested positive for COVID-19, she revealed to Adrian Wojnarowski on “The Woj Pod” on Friday.

Burke said that she began feeling her symptoms on March 11, and suffered from aches and severe fatigue.

When NBA Twitter heard of her diagnosis, fans began posting that they were ready to do whatever it took to protect the beloved broadcaster.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

ESPN personality Doris Burke revealed on Friday that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

While appearing as a guest on “The Woj Pod,” Burke told fellow ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski that she had begun to feel symptoms on March 11, the same day that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus and brought the NBA to a sudden stop.

Burke’s symptoms came in the form of extreme fatigue.

“By the time Saturday the 14th hit, Adrian, I was so tired that if I tried to get out of bed from Saturday the 14th through Tuesday, March 17th, St. Patrick’s Day, I kid you not, I could be out of bed for five minutes without needing to go back to bed and lay down,” Burke said, per CBS Sports.

As soon as the news of Burke’s diagnosis broke, NBA Twitter went into panic mode, vowing to fight the virus with every device at their disposal.

It’s possible that no figure in sports is more universally beloved than Doris Burke – a fact that quickly became evident on Friday afternoon.

NBA fans on their way to save Doris Burke from the coronavirus pic.twitter.com/TETQdGgkIY — Dr. Guru (@DrGuru23) March 27, 2020

Wait Doris Burke tested positive or corona? Ah HELL NO! pic.twitter.com/EqA3cMrKvU — Alec Hamilton (@alechamsports) March 27, 2020

CORONAVIRUS HAS GONE TOO FAR. NOT DORIS BURKE. pic.twitter.com/hIGrMe9T91 — B. W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) March 27, 2020

Me going to donate whatever body part I have to in order to save Doris Burke pic.twitter.com/yjPPVX4PB0 — Cody Williams (@codyswilliams) March 27, 2020

Doris Burke tested positive for COVID-19 what is my life coming too pic.twitter.com/0ACZ2ZjWuv — ???????????????????????? (@roycefor3) March 27, 2020

NBA twitter finding out that Doris Burke tested positive for coronavirus pic.twitter.com/E994tPdS9h — manny (@mannyfidel) March 27, 2020

Burke said she has been feeling better of late, but brought up that she was unsure how both she and the league would move forward in terms of fan interaction should the season be able to resume at some point.

“You think on a broader scale, like, I never turn down a picture of a handshake,” Burke said. “And I think obviously moving forward, I don’t know how that works. “

With or without your handshake Doris, rest assured that the NBA world is just glad you are feeling better.