Dorsett Wanchai Brings City Convenience to “Your” Doorstep with ‘Dorsett Wanchai 3 Wishes’ Package

Summer is about to arrive, and one of the best ways for holidaymakers to enjoy the season in Hong Kong is to indulge in the endless outdoor fun the city has to offer. Whether one is looking for a fun-packed holiday package with kids in tow or an easy breezy short summer getaway, Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong has everyone's needs covered with "something extra" to make their travel experience even more memorable.





The newly renovated Premier Room overlooking the Happy Valley racecourse





City Convenience at its Best – ‘Dorsett Wanchai 3 Wishes’ Package

This “something extra” at the Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong is the ‘Dorsett Wanchai 3 Wishes’ package. In this package, guests can pick 3 complimentary offers from a range of services based on their travel preferences to enjoy an individualized stay, with up to 37% OFF the newly renovated Premier Room.

Families’ Preferred Choices

Get one complimentary Ocean Park ticket when purchasing one ticket

Enjoy a room upgrade to the Grand Deluxe Room with a stunning racecourse view or city view

1-day American-style buffet breakfast for two

Buy-1-get-1-free arrival transfer

A Taste of the Local Flavour

Free dim sum meal at Tim Ho Wan Michelin-starred restaurant

Complimentary set meal at the popular Hong Kong-style Cha Chaan Teng — Kam Kee Café

Late check-out till 6:00p.m.

Every Businessman’s Wish List

3-hour access to Airport Lounge with unlimited serving of F&B and use of shower

Unlimited laundry service for a hassle-free trip

Free pressing of one garment daily

Complimentary one-off mini bar





Stay Vibrant with More ‘Beyond Thoughtful’ Offers from Dorsett Wanchai

Living up to its new brand promise Stay Vibrant, Dorsett Wanchai offers flexible check-in time with extended stay up to 26 hours to allow guests to maximise their time exploring this vibrant city. Meaning, if guests check in at 4:00p.m., they can stay until 6:00p.m. the next day at no extra charge. This offer is for guests who book directly on the official hotel website.

As thoughtful as it always is, the hotel has designed new 2-hour itineraries based on different interests to let guests maximise their extra hours within the city effortlessly. Check out the hotel 26 Hours “A” Day mini site for the recommended routes CLICK HERE

“Your” Personal Guide to Eat & Shop Like a Local in Hong Kong

Thanks to the hotel’s strategic location, which is nestled between the entertainment hub of Causeway Bay and Wanchai commercial district, guests can easily access a number of interesting local eateries and shops. For those interested in discovering the old Wanchai, one of the most popular Instagram spots — the Blue House, which is a Grade 1 historic building, is only a 10 minutes’ walk from the hotel. The fashionable dining and shopping areas like Times Square, Lee Tung Avenue and Star Street Precinct are all within a 5-to-15 minutes’ stroll.

To indulge in a truly immersive local experience, guests can also grab a copy of our “Eat & Shop Like a Local” guide exclusively curated by our hotel team who know the city inside out. The guide has everything from the famous egg puffs stall to the must-try Michelin-starred restaurants and celebrity-owned coffee shop that are located within 5 — 10 minutes’ walk.

In addition to that, the hotel also provides a complimentary shuttle bus service to 14 major attractions on Hong Kong Island which include places like the International Finance Centre in Central, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, and Pacific Place in Admiralty as well as the Times Square in Causeway Bay.

By staying at the Dorsett Wanchai, guests can be assured they enjoy both an urban as well as an authentically “Hong Kong vibe” with exclusive features that make their stay a fruitful and memorable one. Simply put, there is no other 4-star hotel quite the same as Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong. Stay Vibrant — stay at Dorsett Wanchai.

Find out more about Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong www.wanchai.dorsetthotels.com/

Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong

The newly renovated and award-winning 4.5-star Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong is conveniently located between Wan Chai and Causeway Bay on Hong Kong Island giving its guests easy access to all business, shopping, and sightseeing destinations in the city. The hotel is a mere 8-minute walk to the underground rail network, Times Square and a 10-minute drive from the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong offers 8 types of rooms and suites ranging up to 48 sq. m. The signature Grand Deluxe Course View Room offers a breath-taking view of the racecourse in front of the hotel. A complimentary shuttle bus service is available to 16 destinations via five routes and all rooms are equipped with 200Mbps high-speed Wi-Fi internet. Other facilities include Dining House that serves Cantonese cuisine, the 3T Bar, a gym room, and various meeting spaces. For more information on Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong, and visit: www.wanchai.dorsetthotels.com.