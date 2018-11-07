Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong Offers 50% OFF All Executive Suites

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 7 November 2018 – A lavish holiday in Hong Kong doesn’t always have to burn a hole in your pocket. With Dorsett Wanchai’s 50% off all suites deal, travel like a king or queen and be pampered by world-class hospitality while paying only half price for one of the most exquisite suites in Hong Kong. This deal is only available on the official hotel website for book-and-stay periods between 20 November 2018 and 31 March 2019* .









Stay Vibrant. Stay at Dorsett Wanchai’s Award-winning Theme Suites

Staying true to its brand promise — Stay Vibrant, the Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong, a 4-star contemporary Hong Kong hotel offers a collection of exquisite theme suites:

The Ocean Suite is decorated with marine elements, turning a living space into a marine park for a family to “live” in an undersea world. This 48 sq. m. suite features a semi-equipped pantry, a living area with a sofa bed, a dining area, and a separate bedroom fitted with a comfy king-size bed, as well as a spacious bathroom with bathtub and standing shower.

The Sony 4K 3D Experience Suite, on the other hand, ensures family and leisure travellers’ entertainment needs are met with perfection with Sony’s latest gadgets. And for business travellers who long for a relaxed atmosphere after a full day’s work, the Osim Massage Suite is just the thing for those tired muscles.

Then there is the Jockey Suite which is for those who enjoy the thrill of racing. The highlight of the Jockey Suite is the unobstructed racecourse view. If guests wish to visit the racetrack on racing nights (Wednesdays), they will be given a free “Happy Wednesday” Pack with free admission ticket, free drink, and a gift shop voucher.

For travellers who are believers in ‘Active Wellness’, the Glycel Supreme Beauty Suite , is specially designed with their beauty needs in mind. A stay at the suite includes the following beauty perks:

A set of 4-piece travel-sized skincare products

Free use of high-tech beauty devices: 42°C Mobile Skin Therapist and 1-touch Intelligent Eye Therapist

Free use of the Osim full body massage chair

PLUS

2-time complimentary hand treatment (30-minute) and 1- time complimentary Glycel signature facial treatment (75-minute)

And ONE of the following treatments:

1-time eye treatment (15-minute)

1-time detoxifying body massage (30-minute)

*Blackout dates apply and confirmation is subject to availability.