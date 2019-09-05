DoubleTree by Hilton Brings Signature Welcome and Warm Hospitality to Phuket, Thailand

Located in the heart of Patong, the 290-room DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort, offers holidaymakers convenient access to all Phuket has to offer

PHUKET, THAILAND AND MCLEAN, VA. – Media OutReach – 5 September 2019 – DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort opens its doors today, welcoming travelers looking for an idyllic getaway in Phuket, a destination known for its spectacular beaches and glorious tropical weather. The opening marks the brand’s second hotel in the country after DoubleTree by Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok.





“As the DoubleTree brand celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, we are thrilled to welcome DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort into our fast-growing portfolio of more than 560 hotels across 45 countries,” said Shawn McAteer, senior vice president and global brand head, DoubleTree by Hilton. “Of the more than 200 DoubleTree hotels in our pipeline, nearly half are located in the Asia-Pacific region, providing an ideal destination for business and leisure travelers in key economic centers and tourist spots across the region. Guests at this perfectly-situated hotel will enjoy a wide range of leisure and adventure options, while experiencing our thoughtful and personalised service, beginning with our famous, warm DoubleTree Cookie welcome.”





DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort enjoys one of the best locations in the heart of Patong, directly opposite a white sandy beach facing the turquoise waters of the Andaman Sea. It is also close to all of Phuket’s major attractions: located within close walking distance are Soi Bangla, the heart of Phuket’s nightlife; Central Patong Shopping Center; Jungceylon Shopping Center and Baan Zaan night market. The resort is a 30-minute and 60-minute drive to Phuket town and Phuket International Airport respectively.





“Thailand is enjoying healthy year-on-year tourism growth and we’re seeing key resort locations receiving increasing interest from both business and leisure travelers. We are delighted to be expanding our presence in Phuket, one of the country’s most visited resort destinations, with the entry of our DoubleTree by Hilton brand which underscores our commitment to this travel market,” said Paul Hutton, vice president, operations, South East Asia, Hilton. “As we continue to grow our portfolio of brands across Thailand, we look forward to welcoming guests with the outstanding levels of hospitality Hilton is known for.”





Offering 290 spacious guest rooms and suites which range from 35 to 350 square meters, every guest room at DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort features a private balcony or terrace area overlooking the tranquil resort gardens and one of the three main swimming pools. The hotel is also the first Hilton hotel in Phuket to introduce the propriety Digital Key technology. Digital Key, in conjunction with digital check-in with room selection, is available exclusively through the award-winning Hilton Honors app and offers the hospitality industry’s first-and-only opportunity for travelers to select the exact room they want based on both the hotel layout and its outside surroundings.





Guests can relax at one of the three large free-form swimming pools, work out at the 24/7 fitness center or soak in the sun at the popular Patong beach across the resort. DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort also offers five restaurant and bar options:

The Port , an all-day dining restaurant, serves an eclectic mix of international and Thai cuisine with locally-sourced ingredients. Guests can select between indoor or alfresco seating for lunch or dinner.

Guests can start their day with a hearty DoubleTree breakfast served daily at The Shore . Buffet; a-la-carte options are also available.

For guests looking to sip on handcrafted cocktails, savour some light snacks or a well-brewed coffee, choose from either the Lobby Bar, Blah Blah Bar with outdoor seating overlooking the Patong Beach or three swim-up pool bars with submerged seats while enjoying the pleasant tropical weather.





The resort is ideal for small-and-medium sized meetings, events or celebrations with the renovated Andaman function venue that can accommodate up to 396 guests. Offering a generous space of 400-square meters, an eight-meter ceiling height and a dedicated foyer, it is equipped with the latest audiovisual equipment and can be divided into two venues by an operable wall.





DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 17 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly on the resort’s website will have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount and free standard Wi-Fi.





To celebrate the resort’s opening, Hilton Honors members will earn an additional 5,000 Honors points[i] for bookings of 3 nights or more until December 15, 2019, when booking directly with Hilton. For more information, or to make a reservation, guests may visit DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort or call +66-76-340850.





