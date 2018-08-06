PSG has released a unique version of its away jersey which you can only buy in Singapore – and it’s almost sold out

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain launched its new off-white away kit at Dover Street Market’s Singapore store. Dover Street Market

Trust the French to take their fashion seriously – Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) launched its 2018-2019 away kit at hypebeast retailer Dover Street Market’s (DSM) Singapore store when the team was in town in late July for the International Champions Cup (ICC).

The light stone hue of the kit pays tribute to the famous monuments scattered across the French capital – particularly the Arc de Triomphe – and in a nod to French fashion, the shirt’s stylish v-neck fastens at centre.

But the version sold at DSM is also unique because it features a special design by Miami-based artist ABSTRK on the back.

Miami-based pop artist has created a special design for PSG on the back of the jersey. Dover Street Market

Instead of a player’s name and number, it has a funky representation of the PSG logo and the words “Dover Street Market Singapore” to show off the collaboration between the big brands.

Limited quantities are still available online but a cheaper t-shirt version sold out on July 28, the day it launched.

If ABSTRK’s design is too loud for you or you prefer something a bit more traditional, DSM also stocks a limited special range that comes with a unique font that was first reported by FootyHeadlines.

Like the special numbers which Singapore sneaker customiser Mark Ong aka SBTG created for Arsenal during their recent trip here for the ICC, PSG’s version also features city landmarks in the commemorative number font.

That shirt back design 🔥 We ❤️ this from local artist, Mark Ong 👏#ICC2018 pic.twitter.com/AaecMrwwQq — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) July 26, 2018

The difference is PSG’s version has a map of Paris with the Arc de Triomphe highlighted in the centre instead.

PSG has created a commemorative font which highlights its Parisian roots. www.footyheadlines.com

Again there are limited quantities and sizes left, and these jerseys with the special number font only be purchased in-store at DSM Singapore.