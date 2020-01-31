Dow dives more than 500 points as coronavirus fears spark economic slowdown worries

caption Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York source Reuters

The Dow erases January gains in the last day of trading.

American Airlines and United Airlines suspend flights to China.

The yield curves flashes a signal of recession while gold climbs.

In the last day of January trading, the Dow erased all the gains it made for the month.

All major indices slid, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average diving 520 points, a 1.8% decline, Friday. Concern around coronavirus and its impact on global growth has roiled markets in recent weeks, and remained top of mind Friday. Here’s a look at the major indices as of midday Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 1.22% to 3243.58.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.8% to 28337.89.

The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.01% to 9205.70.

American Airlines and United Airlines both announced they would suspend flights to China amid the outbreak. The Allied Pilots Association, a pilot union, said Thursday it was suing American Airlines to stop flights to the country. American Airlines stock fell as much as 3.5% and United Airlines 3.09% Friday. Individual names still notched gains amid the alarm. Amazon reached $1 trillion market capitalization for its second time in history after announcing blockbuster earnings Thursday. Colgate Palmolive jumped 8.53% after beating Wall Street’s revenue and organic sales estimates.

Meanwhile, part of the US Treasury yield curve inverted, with the 10-year Treasury yield falling to 1.52% versus the 3-month yield of 1.55%. An inverted yield curve is often seen as a recessionary signal. Gold, widely seen as a safe-haven asset, was on pace for its biggest gains since August. The World Health Organization announced Thursday it would classify coronavirus as a public health emergency, but markets took solace that WHO stopped short of calling for trade or travel restrictions.