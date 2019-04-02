Dow joins the Dow after being spun off from DowDuPont

caption FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the trading information for chemical producer DowDuPont Inc. on the floor at the NYSE in New York source Reuters

Dow began trading on the Down Jones Industrial Average on Tuesday after being spun off from parent DowDuPont.

The 120-year-old company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Watch Dow trade live.

The 120-year-old Dow will join the Dow Jones Industrial Average as an independent company after re-listing on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

The company was spun off from parent DowDuPont, which it had joined after the firms’ $120 billion merger in 2017. DowDuPont shareholders will receive one share of Dow for every three shares of DowDuPont owned.

Dow is a streamlined version of its former self, focusing solely on chemical and material sciences such as ethylene, propylene, and silicone. It will be a leader across the industry’s segments of packaging, infrastructure, and consumer-focused businesses. Several of Dow’s pre-merger subsidiaries such as Dow Automotive Systems and Dow Electronic Materials have remained with DowDuPont.

“Today marks the beginning of a new and exciting chapter for Dow,” said Jim Fitterling, CEO of Dow, in a statement.

“The changes we have made to Dow’s portfolio, cost structure and mindset are significant. The new Dow is a more focused and streamlined company with a clear playbook to deliver long-term earnings growth and value creation for all stakeholders.”

A second business, Corteva Agriscience, will also become a separate company in June. Corteva will focus on pesticides and agricultural products while DowDuPont will remain as a specialty chemical company.

Dow was up more than 4% in early trading.