What the stars of ‘Downton Abbey’ look like in real life

The upcoming “Downton Abbey” film will feature most of the beloved characters from the series, including Lady Mary Crawley (played by Michelle Dockery), Henry Talbot (Matthew Goode), Cora Crawley (Elizabeth McGovern), and Violet Crawley (Maggie Smith).

There are also some new faces, such as Lucy Smith (played by Tuppence Middleton) and Maud Bagshaw (Imelda Staunton).

See what the cast looks like in real life compared to their early 1920s characters.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If the “Downton Abbey” trailer is any indication, the upcoming movie promises to bring back the opulence (and the not-so opulent side) of the British 20th century.

Not only are the main characters of the beloved PBS series reprising their roles – such as Lady Mary Crawley (played by Michelle Dockery), Henry Talbot (Matthew Goode), and Violet Crawley (Maggie Smith) – but there’s also some new additions to the cast, including Lucy Smith (Tuppence Middleton) and Maud Bagshaw (Imelda Staunton).

However, other series favorites like Jessica Brown Findlay (Lady Sybil Crawley) and Dan Stevens (Matthew Crawley) won’t be in the new film, since their characters died on the third season of the show.

Read more: The ‘Downton Abbey’ movie really makes you care about the problems of rich English people – and sometimes, not much else

Ahead of the new film’s premiere on Friday, see what the “Downton Abbey” cast looks like in real life compared to their characters.

Michelle Dockery portrays Lady Mary Crawley, the eldest Crawley sister.

caption Michelle Dockery will reprise her role as Lady Mary Crawley in 2019’s “Downton Abbey” film. source PBS

When we were first introduced to Lady Mary Crawley, she was a pampered socialite. But throughout the series, she matures into an independent woman.

Dockery wore a golden gown to the “Downton Abbey” premiere in London.

Since the final season of the “Downton Abbey” series, Dockery has starred on several other shows, including “Good Behavior” and “Godless.”

Matthew Goode plays Henry Talbot, who becomes Lady Mary Crawley’s husband on the final season of “Downton Abbey.”

caption Mathew Goode will reprise his role as Henry Talbot in “Downton Abbey.” source PBS

Henry Talbot was a race car driver, which proved to be a problem with Lady Mary Crawley in the beginning, since her first husband died in a car accident. But the two quickly fell in love and decided to get married, with Talbot becoming the stepfather to Lady Crawley’s four-year-old son.

Goode will reprise his role as Henry Talbot in the 2019 film sequel.

Since the end of the “Downton Abbey” series, the 41-year-old actor has starred in 2019’s “Official Secrets,” and on Sky network’s “A Discovery of Witches.”

Hugh Bonneville plays Robert Crawley, the lord of Downton Abbey.

caption Hugh Bonneville will reprise his role as Robert Crawley in 2019’s “Downton Abbey” film. source PBS

Lord Crawley was a loving husband to Cora Crawley and father to Mary, Edith, and Sybil Crawley. Although sometimes reluctantly, he accepted and embraced the changing times.

Bonneville wore a bright green suit to the New York City premiere of “Downton Abbey.”

The 55-year-old actor has starred on several other shows, like “Sofia the First,” and in movies, like 2019’s “The Corrupted” with Sam Claflin.

Elizabeth McGovern plays Cora Crawley, the lady of the house.

caption Elizabeth McGovern will reprise her role as Cora Crawley in the 2019 film, “Downton Abbey.” source PBS

Cora Crawley was the sweet and likable wife to Lord Crawley and mother to Mary, Edith, and Sybil Crawley.

McGovern wore a fuchsia gown to the London premiere of the “Downton Abbey” film.

McGovern has appeared in several movies since the “Downton Abbey” final season, including 2018’s “The Chaperone” and 2019’s “A Name Without a Place.”

Laura Carmichael portrays Edith Crawley, the middle Crawley sister.

caption Laura Carmichael will reprise her role as Edith Crawley in the “Downton Abbey” film. source PBS

Edith Crawley was the divisive middle child, who preferred to be independent and find a career of her own.

Carmichael wore a black high-low gown to the London premiere of the new film.

The 33-year-old actress has starred on several TV shows, including “Marcella” and Starz’ “The Spanish Princess.”

Dame Maggie Smith portrayed Violet Crawley, the matriarch of the family.

Violet Crawley was a witty and wealthy matriarch of the Crawley family who kept true to the old ways.

Smith wore a red blouse and black pants to the London premiere of the new film.

caption Maggie Smith attends the “Downton Abbey” World Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on September 9, 2019 in London, England. source Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Smith hasn’t been very busy since the final season of “Downton Abbey,” but she did voice one of the gnomes in the animated 2018 movie, “Sherlock Gnomes.”

Joanne Froggatt plays Anna Bates, the head housemaid at the Downton Abbey estate.

caption Joanne Froggatt will reprise her role as Anna Bates in the “Downton Abbey” film. source PBS

Bates (formerly Smith) was the most loyal maid to the Crawleys, as well as the kindest. She’s also the wife of the valet, John Bates.

Froggatt will reprise her role as Anna in the “Downton Abbey” film.

Since the series finale, the 39-year-old actress has starred in several films, including 2017’s “Mary Shelley” and 2018’s “One Last Thing.”

Brendan Coyle plays John Bates, the Crawleys’ valet.

caption Brendan Coyle will reprise her role as John Bates in 2019’s “Downton Abbey.” source PBS

Mr. Bates was a man of few words, and a war veteran. Later on the series, he falls for Anna Smith and asks for her hand in marriage.

Coyle will return as John Bates in the 2019 film.

caption Brendan Coyle attends the press night after party for “The Price” at The National Cafe on February 11, 2019 in London, England. source David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Image

Since “Downton Abbey” ended in 2015, Coyle has starred on BBC’s “Requiem” series, as well as in several movies including 2016’s “Me Before You” and 2018’s “Mary Queen of Scots.”

Phyllis Logan portrays the stoic head housekeeper, Mrs. Elsie Hughes.

caption Phyllis Logan will reprise her role as Mrs. Hughes in the 2019 film, “Downton Abbey.” source PBS

Mrs. Hughes ran a tight ship as the head of all the women servants in the Downton Abbey estate. She also married Downton Abbey’s head butler, Mr. Carson, at the end of season six.

Logan wore a black suit to the London premiere of 2019’s “Downton Abbey” film.

caption Phyllis Logan attends the “Downton Abbey” World Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on September 9, 2019 in London, England. source Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images

After “Downton Abbey,” the 63-year-old actress went on to star on “Girlfriends” and “The Good Karma Hospital.”

Jim Carter plays Mr. Charles Carson, the long-time butler at Downton Abbey.

caption Jim Carter will reprise his role as Mr. Carson in the 2019 “Downton Abbey” film. source PBS

Mr. Carson was known for his disapproving nature and hard exterior, for everyone except Lady Mary Crawley and Mrs. Hughes.

On the final season, he finally admits his love for the head housekeeper, Mrs. Hughes, and the two get married.

Carter wore a navy blue suit to the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania screening of the new “Downton Abbey” film.

caption Jim Carter attends “Downton Abbey” Philadelphia Screening on September 17, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. source Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Since the series ended, Carter has lent his voice to two animated films, “Transformers: The Last Knight” and “The Little Vampire 3D.”

He also starred in “Swimming With Men,” and appeared on the History channel series, “Knightfall.”

Lesley Nicol plays the head cook, Mrs. Beryl Patmore.

caption Lesley Nicol will reprise her role as Mrs. Patmore in “Downton Abbey.” source PBS

Mrs. Patmore was known for her strict rules, but was also a caring mentor to her assistant cook, Daisy Mason.

Nicol wore a black dress with silver accents to the London premiere of “Downton Abbey.”

Since the final season of “Downton Abbey,” Nicol has starred on several shows, including 2016’s “The Catch” and 2019’s “Beechman House.”

Sophie McShera plays Daisy Mason, the assistant cook to Mrs. Patmore.

caption Sophie McShera will reprise her role as Daisy Mason in “Downton Abbey.” source PBS

Mason, who was the widow of the late William Mason, was known for her kind and simple-minded qualities.

McShera wore a black gown with purple ruffles to the London premiere of the “Downton Abbey” film.

The 34-year-old actress went on to have guest roles on various shows, including “Timewasters,” “Murdoch Mysteries,” and “Porters.”

Robert James-Collier plays Thomas Barrow, who worked his way up to a butler position.

caption Robert James-Collier will return as Thomas Barrow in the 2019 “Downton Abbey” movie. source Jaap Buitendijk/Focus Features

Barrow was known to be a troublemaker on the series, but has a change of heart towards the end of the series.

James-Collier wore an emerald suit to the London premiere of “Downton Abbey.”

caption Robert James-Collier attends the “Downton Abbey” World Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on September 9, 2019 in London, England. source Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

After the series ended in 2015, the model and actor went on to appear on several shows, including “The Level,” “Urban Myths,” and “Ackley Bridge.”

Dame Penelope Wilton plays Isobel Crawley, the sister-in-law of Violet Crawley.

caption Penelope Wilton will reprise her role as Isobel Crawley in the “Downton Abbey” film. source Carnival Films

The witty Wilton was known as Violet’s foil.

Wilton wore a gray suit to the London premiere of “Downton Abbey.”

caption Penelope Wilton attends the “Downton Abbey” World Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on September 9, 2019 in London, England. source Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

After “Downton Abbey’s” final season, the 73-year-old actress went on to star in various shows that included 2016’s “Brief Encounters” and 2019’s “After Life.”

Allen Leech plays Tom Branson, Downton Abbey’s estate manager.

caption Allen Leech will reprise his role as Tom Branson in the 2019 film, “Downton Abbey.” source Jaap Buitendijk /Focus Features

Branson was the former chaeuffer of the Crawleys. After he and Lady Sybil Crawley fall in love, they get married and have a daughter together – whom he takes care of after Lady Sybil’s death.

Leech wore a black suit and bow tie to the London premiere of “Downton Abbey.”

caption Allen Leech attends the “Downton Abbey” World Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on September 9, 2019 in London, England. source Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

After the series ended, Leech starred in a few movies, including 2017’s “The Hunter’s Prayer” and the Oscar-winning 2018 film, “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Imelda Staunton is a new member of the “Downton Abbey” cast.

caption Imelda Staunton will portray Maud Bagshaw in “Downton Abbey.” source Focus Features

She will portray Lady Maud Bagshaw, a cousin of the Granthams and the lady-in-waiting to the visiting Queen Mary.

Staunton wore a printed dress to the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania screening of the new “Downton Abbey” film.

caption Imelda Staunton attends “Downton Abbey” Philadelphia Screening on September 17, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. source Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Staunton, who’s married to Jim Carter (Mr. Carson) in real life, is an iconic actress who’s starred in many movies, including in the “Harry Potter” franchise, 2005’s “Nanny McPhee,” and 2004’s “Vera Drake.”

Tuppence Middleton will play Lucy Smith, another new character in the 2019 film.

caption Tuppencce Middleton will portray Lucy Smith in 2019’s “Downton Abbey.” source Focus Features

Smith is Maud Bagshaw’s maid.

Middleton wore a ruffled black gown to the London premiere of the “Downton Abbey” film.

caption Tuppence Middleton attends the “Downton Abbey” World Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on September 9, 2019 in London, England. source Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Middleton is known for starring on the 2015 series, “Sense8” and having small roles in films like 2014’s “The Imitation Game” and 2017’s “The Current War.”

Not returning to the new “Downton Abbey” film is Jessica Brown Findlay, who played Lady Sybil Crawley.

caption Jessica Brown Findlay played Lady Sybil Crawley on “Downton Abbey.” source PBS

Lady Sybil was the youngest Crawley sister. She died giving birth to her and Tom Branson’s daughter on season three.

Brown Findlay has since starred in many series and films.

caption Jessica Brown Findlay attends the closing ceremony and Golden Nymph awards of the 58th Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 19, 2018 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Her latest role was as Charlotte Wells on the Hulu series, “Harlots.”

Dan Stevens, who portrayed the late Matthew Crawley, won’t return to the new “Downton Abbey” film either.

caption Dan Stevens played Matthew Crawley on “Downton Abbey.” source PBS

Matthew Crawley was the heir to the Downton Abbey estate, and Lady Mary’s husband. However, he died in a car accident on season three.

Since his time on “Downton Abbey,” Stevens has starred on several TV shows and films.

caption Dan Stevens attends the OMEGA 50th anniversary Moon Landing dinner at Television Centre on July 11, 2019 in London, England. source Mike Marsland/Getty Images for OMEGA

In addition to portraying the Beast in Disney’s live-action remake of “Beauty and the Beast,” he now stars on FX’s “Legion.”

Lily James, who played Rose Aldridge, also won’t return to the new film.

caption Lily James portrayed Rose Aldrige on “Downton Abbey.” source PBS

She portrayed the free-spirited cousin of the Crawleys who appeared on several seasons of the show.

“Downton Abbey” helped propel James’ career, and she has since starred in a few major motion pictures.

caption Lilly James attends the UK film premiere of ‘Yesterday’ at the Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square on June 18, 2019 in London, England. source Wiktor Szymanowicz / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

James played Cinderella in Disney’s live-action remake of the classic animated movie in 2015. She also starred in 2018’s “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” and 2019’s “Yesterday.”