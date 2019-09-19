A refresher of where all the ‘Downton Abbey’ characters left off before the movie

caption Laura Carmichael, Elizabeth McGovern, and Michelle Dockery all star in the “Downton Abbey” film. source ITV/PBS

The “Downton Abbey” film premieres on Friday, and takes place more than a year after the events of the show’s last season.

Most of the show’s beloved characters, including Carson and Mrs. Hughes, Lady Mary, and Dowager Countess Violet, return for the movie.

The last season of the show saw major changes happening at Downton Abbey, including Carson’s retirement and Lady Mary’s pregnancy announcement.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Set more than a year after the events of the show’s final season, the “Downton Abbey” film will reunite audiences with beloved characters like the Dowager Countess, Bates, and Mrs. Hughes.

The film focuses on the upstairs and downstairs inhabitants of Downton Abbey as they prepare for a royal visit in 1927, and will explore many of same themes as the original show.

“Downton Abbey” aired its final season in 2015, so if you can’t quite remember where all your favorite characters ended up, we’ve put together a refresher.

Here’s where all of your favorite “Downton Abbey” characters ended up at the finale of the TV show.

Lord and Lady Grantham were one of the central pairings on the series.

caption Robert (Lord Grantham) is played by Hugh Bonneville, and Elizabeth McGovern stars as Cora (Lady Grantham.) source Focus Features

As the parents of Mary and Edith and Downtown Abbey’s general overseers, Robert and Cora functioned as the de facto leaders of the Crawley family. The final season of the show saw the couple face lots of changes on the estate, mostly as they related to responsibilities.

Following an embarrassing medical episode at dinner, Robert agrees to step down as the estate agent, or person responsible for managing Downton day-to-day. Tom Branson and Lady Mary subsequently take his place.

As for Cora, after a huge battle with the Dowager Countess Violet, she takes Violet’s role as patroness of the village and president of the local hospital at the end of season six.

Lady Mary gets married to Henry Talbot in an impromptu ceremony during the finale.

caption Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary and Matthew Goode as Henry on “Downton Abbey.” source PBS

Mary is probably one of the most-hated (or most-loved, depending on who you ask) characters on “Downton,” but she actually ended the series on a high note.

The past few seasons have seen Mary try to come to terms with the death of her late husband Matthew, who was killed in a car crash in season three. After being wooed by several eligible bachelors in the fourth and fifth seasons, Mary finally meets a man, Henry Talbot, who piques her interest in season six, even though he doesn’t have a title.

While Mary does some questionable things in the final season – including outing Edith as an unwed mother, and generally being nasty after Barrow the butler attempts suicide – the series ends with her overcoming her fears of loss and marrying Talbot. She also becomes co-agent of the estate with Tom Branson, her brother-in-law.

Lady Edith finally got her happy ending at the end of the series.

caption Laura Carmichael plays Edith, the middle Crawley sister, on “Downton Abbey.” source Jaap Buitendijk /Focus Features

Edith faced her share of struggles over the course of the show. She was jilted at the altar by a man twice her age, and then her second fiancé was killed by Nazis in Germany – leaving her pregnant and unwed.

But the final season finally sees Edith get the ending she deserves. She begins to take charge at the magazine she runs (left to her by her second fiancé), and embraces her role as a single mom. Edith even hits it off with an eligible bachelor, Bertie Pelham, but their relationship is nearly thwarted when Mary spitefully reveals that Edith has an illegitimate daughter.

However, after being candid about the situation, Edith and Bertie reconcile and get married. And, due to a distant cousin’s death, Bertie eventually becomes the Marquess of Hexham – a lofty title that means Edith now outranks her entire family.

After suffering a heartbreaking loss, Tom Branson finally made peace with his position in the family.

caption Tom Branson, the widow of Sybil Crawley, is played by Allen Leech on “Downton Abbey.” source Jaap Buitendijk /Focus Features

Tom started off the series as an outspoken socialist chauffeur at odds with the Crawleys. But by the series finale, he’s softened his views on capitalism and is an integral part of the family.

Tragically, Tom lost his wife Sybil (the youngest of the Crawley sisters) during childbirth on season three, and briefly fled to America with their young daughter. Season six sees Tom back at Downton and fully entrenched in the affairs of the estate.

He eventually becomes co-agent of the estate along with Mary, and a moment between him and one of Edith’s editors at the end of the series suggests that he might be open to love again.

The elderly Dowager Countess Violet showed no signs of going senile during the final season.

Much like previous seasons, the Dowager Countess spends most of season six haranguing members of her family and staff about Downton-related issues and generally sticking her nose in everyone else’s business. But the end of the series sees her relinquish her position as village patroness to Cora – a hard-fought victory for Lady Grantham that nearly destroyed her relationship with Violet.

However, Violet and Cora have a pretty heartwarming reconciliation during the finale, and Violet seems as part of the family as ever.

Isobel Crawley ended the series as a baroness.

caption Isobel Crawley is Mary’s mother-in-law, and is played by Penelope Wilton on “Downton Abbey.” source Carnival Films

Isobel’s relationship with her frenemy the Dowager Countess allowed for plenty of witty banter during the show, and season six was no different. In addition to sparring with Violet on a variety of topics, Isobel also starts a courtship with Lord Merton, an ailing baron whom she eventually marries.

The series ends with Isobel and Lord Merton getting married, after the doctor revealed that Merton’s condition wasn’t as serious as originally thought.

Mrs. Hughes and Carson get married at the end of season six.

caption Phyllis Logan, far left, and Jim Carter play Mrs. Hughes and Mr. Carson on “Downton Abbey.” source Jaap Buitendijk/Focus Features

After a slow-burning romance, housekeeper Mrs. Hughes and the butler Mr. Carson are finally married during season six after Carson made a proposal. They eventually move to a cottage on the Downton grounds.

During the final episode of the series, Carson deals with an illness that leaves him unable to perform his duties as butler. He gives his resignation to Lord Grantham, who allows him to retire with a pension and stay on at Downton in a general overseer role.

Thomas Barrow underwent one of the biggest transformations on the show.

caption Thomas Barrow is played by Robert James-Collier on “Downton Abbey.” source Jaap Buitendijk/Focus Features

After starting “Downton Abbey” as a scheming, Machiavellian mastermind, season six saw Thomas undergo a change of heart, playing with the children of Downton and even attempt to teach an illiterate footman how to read and write.

However, in the penultimate episode, Thomas tries to commit suicide after being suspected of being in a relationship with a male staff member. He subsequently gets a new job with an elderly couple on the finale, but returns to Downton as butler when Carson retires.

Both Daisy and Mrs. Patmore moved up on the final season of “Downton Abbey.”

caption Sophie McShera, left, and Lesley Nicol play the Downton cooks, Daisy and Mrs. Patmore. source Jaap Buitendijk/Focus Features

Over the course of the series, Daisy grew from an uneducated kitchen maid to a self-confident and intelligent assistant cook. The last season sees her fight for her adopted father, Mr. Mason, to receive a tenancy on Downton’s farmland.

Despite an outburst from Daisy that nearly causes her to be fired, Mason receives the tenancy. The series ends with Daisy striking up a romance with a handsome young footman and considering moving to a farm with him.

And Mrs. Patmore, Daisy’s boss in the kitchen, goes through a similarly tumultuous arc on season six. She uses her money to buy a spare cottage and turn it into a bed-and-breakfast, but is almost ruined when the first two guests are adulterers. However, the Crawleys save the day when they publicly visit the establishment, and Mrs. Patmore’s bed-and-breakfast is saved.

Bates and Anna finally found happiness during season six.

caption Brendan Coyle plays John Bates, and Joanne Froggatt plays Anna Bates on “Downton Abbey.” source Jaap Buitendijk/Focus Features

After dealing with several drawn-out legal battles, and a series of miscarriages, the Bateses finally got some much-deserved happiness on season six. Mary takes Anna to a fertility clinic after she struggles to carry a pregnancy to term, which ultimately results in Anna giving birth to a healthy baby boy. Bates is overjoyed, and Mary even tells Anna that the baby can be raised alongside the other children of Downton.