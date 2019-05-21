The new ‘Downton Abbey’ movie trailer shows the Crawley family and their staff preparing for a royal visit

caption The first full-length trailer for the upcoming “Downton Abbey” movie was released on Tuesday. Hugh Bonneville and Elizabeth McGovern play the Earl and Countess of Grantham on the show. source Focus Features

The first full-length trailer for the upcoming “Downton Abbey” film premiered on the “Today” show Tuesday morning.

The movie takes places in 1927, two years after the TV series finale.

It shows the Crawley family and their staff preparing for a royal visit from King George V and Queen Mary.

The first full-length trailer for the upcoming “Downton Abbey” movie premiered on the“Today” show Tuesday morning, giving fans of the hit series a closer look at the highly anticipated reunion.

The film, which is set to be released in September, picks up two years after the series finale, in 1927, as the Crawley family and their staff prepare for a royal visit from King George V and Queen Mary.

caption Lady Mary, played by Michelle Dockery, looks shocked after hearing that “Downton Abbey” is to receive a visit from the king and queen. source Focus Features

Lady Mary, played by Michelle Dockery, appears to have been put in charge of the preparations, but struggles and ultimately talks Carson, Downton’s former butler, into coming out of retirement to help with the effort.

Footman Molesley and assistant cook Daisy, who both left service at the end of the series, also seem to have resumed their roles, at least for the visit.

caption Maggie Smith will reprise her role as fan-favorite Violet Crawley, the Dowager Countess of Grantham. source Focus Features

Nearly the entire star-studded cast appears to have returned to the film, from Mrs. Patmore the cook to Maggie Smith’s dowager countess. Thomas Barrow seems to be thriving in his role as butler, and at one point is seen kissing a mystery man.

caption Thomas the butler, left, kisses a mystery man in another scene. source Focus Features

The trailer hints at some drama, after Tom Branson, the Crawley’s former chauffeur-turned-son-in-law, witnesses a kiss between an unidentified couple.

In another scene, Branson, who at the end of the series was seen going into car sales with his new brother-in-law, Henry Talbot (played by Matthew Goode), looks happily on as his daughter Sybbie plays with cousins George and Marigold on the lawn of Downton.

caption In one scene, Crawley grandchildren Sybbie, George and Marigold play on Downton’s lawn. The film takes place in 1927, two years after the series finale. source Focus Features

Mary also seems to be considering leaving Downton in another scene.

“Shall we really go on with it?” she asks her lady’s maid, Anna Bates.

“You mean leave Downton? Downton is the heart of this community, and you’re keeping it beating,” Anna responds.

Near the end of the series, the eldest Crawley daughter had taken up more responsibilities in managing the estate.

The trailer ends with the entire Crawley family and their staff waiting outside the estate to greet the king and queen as they arrive by car.

Watch the full trailer below: